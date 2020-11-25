At 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, Matt and Sarah Biggs celebrated a longtime dream coming true.
On the southeast corner of Victor’s main intersection, the expansion of their locally-loved restaurant opened its doors. And Big Hole Bagel’s new location in downtown Victor has already made a splash.
“It’s been a dream of ours since we bought Big Hole Bagel & Bistro in Driggs in 2017,” said owner Matt Biggs. “We’ve wanted to expand since the very beginning. We love Victor, and we’re super excited to get up and running here.” With the help of their children, Braidon and Lilly, the Biggs are thrilled to see their expansion start welcoming customers.
Big Hole Bagels in Victor offers all 17 kinds of bagels that are available at the original location, including the bagelry’s standby favorites as well as seasonal combinations like Cranberry Walnut. Diners can choose from a dozen flavors of cream cheese and other toppings, including lox, fresh vegetables, and deli meats. If customers are craving the Bistro’s menu options, though, they’ll have to head to the original location in Driggs.
Opening at 6 a.m.—an hour earlier than the first location—the Victor Big Hole Bagel seeks to be the perfect breakfast stop for commuters heading over Teton Pass. Also unlike the original location, the Victor bagelry offers exclusively to-go service. “For breakfast on the go, we recommend the ‘E.M.C.’—egg, meat, and cheese—on an everything bagel. You can get it on a croissant, toast, or English muffin, but we think the bagel is best. It’s tough to beat with sausage, white American cheese, and a scrambled egg,” said Biggs.
Another morning must-have? Coffee. Brewed with 100% organic beans roasted locally by the Teton Coffee Company, patrons can select from a lineup of morning beverages ranging from simple to sophisticated to caffeinate their mountain commute.
“We’re trying to gear our offerings toward morning commuters, and towards our hardworking locals looking for a great lunch,” explained Biggs. With a lineup of all Boar’s Head deli meats and cheeses, as well as a diverse array of bagel and bread choices, there’s something for every taste. For lunch, Biggs recommended the route of a Build-Your-Own grilled sandwich; mix and match among the meat, cheese, and other topping options to create a unique, custom combination.
In the late spring of 2021, the Biggs are looking forward to opening a photo gallery in the upstairs space above the restaurant. It will feature the landscape and animal-focused images by local photographer Mark Roberts, whose pictures are exclusively displayed at Big Hole Bagel & Bistro in Driggs currently.
Visit the new location (in The Crossroads building on Main Street in Victor) to grab some takeout, place an order online via the Clover app, or give Big Hole Bagel a call at (208)354-2245.