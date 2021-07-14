New case filed for attempted jury tampering
After a mistrial was declared on May 24 due to an insufficient number of jurors, the Ryan Berry trial is now set to begin on July 19.
In February of 2018, Berry was arrested on charges of felony rape, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, and providing alcohol to an underage person. He was later charged with video voyeurism after images and a video were found on his phone and computer. Earlier this year, Teton County prosecuting attorney Bailey Smith initiated another case against Berry, charging that he had intentionally destroyed or attempted to destroy evidence of the alleged rape.
In June of 2018, Berry pleaded not guilty to the original charges. Before the pandemic, his trial was delayed several times for different reasons, then through most of 2020 trials in Idaho could not be held due to Covid.
On May 24, 19 jurors were needed for the trial, but the pool of prospective participants came up short.
“It’s frustrating to prepare a case and bring everyone in and then have a mistrial,” Smith said in May. “It’s a huge expense to the county to get all geared up, and to have the trial come to a screeching halt—it’s not ideal.”
The delay did allow Smith to successfully lobby for a consolidation of the rape case with the destruction of evidence case, meaning a separate trial won’t be required for each case.
In the weeks following the mistrial, Smith filed a complaint for yet another charge: subornation of perjury. According to the June 14 complaint, on May 24 Berry attempted to influence a juror and “implored [the juror] to falsely testify under oath regarding his personal and familial relationship with members of the Berry family.” The juror refused to lie under oath and later reported the incident to law enforcement. A preliminary hearing for that felony charge will be held on July 28.
The week-long jury trial is now scheduled to begin on July 19. Jim Archibald of Idaho Falls is representing Berry. Judge Steven Boyce is the presiding judicial officer.