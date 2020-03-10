For the first time, this Tuesday Teton County Democrats and unaffiliated voters participated in a Democratic primary instead of a caucus. Increased turnout led to a tighter race for Bernie Sanders than the 2016 caucus, but he still came out ahead in the county.
In Teton County Sanders received 687 votes and former Vice President Joe Biden received 613. Idaho was expected to be a Sanders stronghold, based on his 2016 showing, but as of 10 p.m. Biden was on track to take Idaho as well as the majority of the delegates available on March 10.
In 2016, 413 people attended the Teton County Democratic caucus and 78 percent chose Sanders over Hillary Clinton. This year’s Democratic primary saw 1,411 voters, a significant increase. Because over 300 people voted absentee in the month leading up to the primary, some people’s chosen candidates had left the race weeks earlier; Elizabeth Warren received 41 votes, while other former candidates like Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar didn't break 20 votes. Tulsi Gabbard, who is still in the race, netted 14 votes.
Election clerk Jenifer Shaum said that the turnout was better than county staff expected, and county clerk Kim Keeley said that logistically speaking, the switch to a primary was "definitely a positive."
Unsurprisingly, President Donald J. Trump took an easy victory over his opponents in the Republican primary; 476 voters filled out the Republican ballot and 442 voted for the sitting president.
