Are you passionate about reducing waste and recycling? Would you like an easy entry point into helping Teton Valley recycle more – including “hard to recycle” items? Would you like to help your school, workplace, daycare, or other group become a convenient TerraCycle location.
Teton Valley Community Recycling is looking for community members interested in joining our team of volunteers to expand TerraCycle collections. The time commitment is less than an hour per month and involves setting up a box, educating work colleagues or students on how it works, sorting, and boxing up recyclable materials for shipment. We will set you up for success and offer ongoing support to prevent waste from going to the landfill. (It almost sounds like a pyramid scheme – but we’re not trying to sell you anything; just reduce waste!)
TerraCycle is a national recycling program which engages manufacturers to take responsibility for the waste that they produce (packaging and disposable items). Teton Valley Community Recycling has been collecting this “hard to recycle” waste successfully for two years in collaboration with area businesses including the Geo Center, General Laundry, the Mountain Academy (formerly Teton Valley Community School), local dentists, and Teton Vision Center.
Our collections include all of the following:
- Foil energy bar wrappers
- Dental waste (old toothbrushes, empty toothpaste tubes, floss containers and other dental product packaging
- Contact lenses and blister packs
- Self-care/beauty product containers (mascara, lipstick, lip balm, lotion, etc.)
- Over the counter medication packaging (including pill blister packs, non-prescription medicine bottles and more)
- Infant formula packaging
- Deodorant and mouthwash containers
- Razors and packaging
- Printer ink cartridges
On Thursday November 21, TVCR will be offering a short 20-minute training/info session for anyone interested in getting involved. Daytime training options: noon and 3:30 pm at the Geo Center in Driggs; evening session 5:30 p.m. at General Laundry in Victor. If you are unable to attend any of the sessions but would like more information, please contact Iris Saxer at tetonrecycling@gmail.com.
