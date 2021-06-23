Not a cloud in the sky. 80 degrees. A nice cool breeze coming uphill.
The weather could not have been better for Grand Targhee Bike Park’s opening day.
Marketing director Jennie White was delighted to see the lifts spinning again.
“We’re excited that it’s summer and that opening day is here,” said White.
With the arrival of another season Targhee has made a couple of tweaks to the trails including a new top-to-bottom trail, Nice Marmot, and increased maintenance on the cross country trails.
Special events and trail manager Andy Williams discussed the new trail and had a few updates on what is in store for the other trails this summer.
“We’re still a few weeks out on Nice Marmot,” said Williams. “It’s a nice top-to-bottom intermediate with a nice balance of flow and tech, without larger jumps or features.”
There only remains a couple of small snowbanks left at the summit, confined beneath the top of the Dreamcatcher chair. After a damp spring, June has brought noticeably warmer and dryer temperatures than usual.
“We had a little bit of a shorter window this year, we were starting to wonder when the snow was gonna go,” said Williams, “Then it just disappeared over the last few weeks.”
Williams said the trails are running great, but dusty in spots, especially on the cross-country trails. Increased watering will likely be needed to mitigate the increase in dusty conditions on the downhill trails this summer.
“I have a pretty good feeling that this will be one of those summers that we’re gonna need to water more than usual,” said Williams.
Watering will not see the only increase in maintenance, with logging crews beginning extensive work on clearing downed trees from last September’s wind storm. Most of the work will be confined to the cross-country trails south and west of Targhee’s base area.
“Trail status will be day-to-day, week-to-week for most trails. The downhill trails will be less affected,” said Williams.
White wanted to remind users to be mindful of these closures while the loggers complete their work.
“We want to emphasize that trail users need to respect the closures and the logging crews,” said White. “Riders can check the status before they go, so they can plan to stay away from where the work is being done.”
White also reminded all visitors to practice basic courtesy, whether visiting, hiking, or biking at Targhee. Bringing out what you bring in, staying on designated trails, and respecting wildlife are all things she mentioned to practice.