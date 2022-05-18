Partnership provides bear-safe bins to Alta residents
RAD Curbside and Wyoming Wildlife Advocates have teamed up to help provide now-mandated bear-resistant trash bins over the pass.
Just as the Teton County WY Board Of County Commissioners voted unanimously in April to require all county residents to switch to more secure trash receptacles, the WWA started a new program called JH Bear Solutions.
The program has already received 280 bear-resistant cans and has started distributing them from their storage area at The National Elk Refuge north of Jackson.
To help get the cans over the pass and into Alta, RAD and WWA collaborated to make it as easy as possible for residents to do so.
Alta residents should be sure to reach out to RAD instead of WWA to secure your bin before the Nov 1, 2022 compliance date. It is also highly recommended that should a resident’s can break, or need to be replaced, they should contact RAD instead of WWA/JHBS.
A press release from JH Bear Solutions explains the basis of the program and states that any residents having trouble acquiring or being able to afford a bear-resistant receptacle can find help easily.
“The program envisions its role as reducing any gaps in can availability by accounting for supply chain challenges, creating a program to subsidize the costs of bear-resistant trash cans to those residents who may not be able to afford the added cost of a bear-resistant trash can replacement, and distributing bear-resistant trash cans to individual residences in instances where the resident can use their own can with a trash-hauling service or for individuals who bring their own trash to a transfer station,” said the press release.
The program was funded through a donation from a concerned Wyoming resident. The WWA declined to identify the individual.
Drew Gaith, program manager at JH Bear Solutions, spoke to the effects proper trash storage can have on bear populations.
“It’s the highest contributing factor of human-bear conflict,” said Gaith. “Through some studies down in Colorado and across the country, it’s become pretty clear that if all you do is switch your trash cans to bear-resistant ones you will see a great reduction in conflict.”
Bear-resistant cans have always been a highly recommended measure to take in households that are near and inside the foothills of our mountain ranges. Gaith and JHBS are making sure residents are going about their trash storage responsibly by using tested and certified Kodiak-brand cans.
“They are one of the few trash cans that are certified by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee so they are certified and tested. They are tested to function correctly and really secure the attractant of human trash,” said Gaith.
RAD, being the only waste hauling company in Teton Valley, was a necessary partner for JHBS to complete the rollout.
“They have taken their responsibility to the environment seriously and they have already had mostly all of their residents in Alta compliant,” Gaith said about RAD. “They just needed a few more cans.”
RAD has received 30 of the Kodiak cans from JHBS. RAD owner Dave Hudacsko was happy to reach out and secure them so the bears don’t become trapped in habitual food behaviors.
“We live in bear country, some residents are more embedded on the hillsides than others and they will have encounters. By working with the WWA to provide these bear-proof containers to ensure residents are 100% compliant we will ideally help avoid bears getting into the trash and therefore making it a habit to return to the residence as if the trash can were a source of food,” said Hudacsko.
“There’s a lot of black bear conflict up there,” said Gaith. “It’s awesome that RAD has been on top of it. We were happy to be able to provide those cans.”
The main reason that JHBS was created was not specifically to make sure all residents were compliant, but to make sure that the cans are available to them. Living in the times of Covid-19, the main challenge of aquiring the cans were related to supply-chain issues.
“They can be hard to get and you have to buy large shipments at a time. We were very happy to provide the 30 cans right away so we can work to get Alta,” said Gaith.
Even though residents can acquire their own bear-resistant can at a few local hardware stores, Gaith recommended taking JHBS and RAD up on their offer due to the convenience and quality of the cans they provide.
“There are a couple of models that are at some hardware stores but it is important that residents get cans that have gone through that testing and that are approved by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee,” said Gaith. “The fact that we have all these locally makes it way easier.”