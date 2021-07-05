With the onslaught of summer crowds on public lands, the Teton Basin Ranger District has heard reports of at least one black bear cruising Teton Canyon for human food in the past week.
District ranger Jay Pence received a text from a visitor to Reunion Flat on the afternoon of June 26. The message included a picture of a small bear rummaging through a treasure trove of trash bags left unattended at a camp site.
“It’s frustrating to see all the of the available food that’s really clearly out in this photo—hot cocoa, beef jerky, M&Ms just sitting there,” Pence said. “There were three bags of garbage on the ground and one hanging from a tent, with no one around. This picture shows the disgusting things that we see all the time.”
It’s critical in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to keep a clean camp and minimize bear attractants. When camping, food, drinks, soap, shampoo, pet food, trash, and other scented items need to be secured inside a car, hard-sided camper, or bear-proof storage box, or hung in a bear bag high up and away from sleeping areas. Bears that begin to associate people with food may become aggressive and dangerous; improper food storage can lead to the death of a bear.
Last summer, a yearling black bear in Darby Canyon was euthanized because it had gained access to food rewards at a campsite that was littered with detritus and reportedly scratched one of the teenagers camping there.
After receiving word of the bear in Teton Canyon last Saturday, rangers responded within a few hours, evacuated the campground, and set a trap in the area. After 48 unsuccessful hours, they took the trap down, and will likely relocate it to another spot in the canyon.
“We assume the bear is still up there snacking on food,” Pence said. “I obviously hope it will go somewhere else and be a good bear, but we’re keeping eyes on it in the meantime.”
Unfortunately, this isn’t an unusual situation; food storage and illegal dumping are some of the main enforcement issues that public agencies manage every busy season. In addition to frequent interactions in Teton Canyon, trash disposal in other canyons like Horseshoe and Darby has proved problematic. On June 26 someone left a pig carcass and garbage near the Pole Canyon trailhead, forcing Idaho Fish & Game to remove the carcass out of concern that it would attract predators. Just last week, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office warned of a bear wandering within the city limits of Victor.
The Forest Service appreciates assistance from other visitors in helping to (politely) inform campers of bear protocol, and alert the rangers.
“Take pictures of campsites and share them with us,” Pence said. “We’re busy but we can usually go in and enforce regulations.”