As the saying goes, practice makes perfect.
And to give backcountry users more opportunity to practice with their avalanche beacons before a crisis situation occurs, a few organizations have collaborated to create a new free public beacon park on Forest Service land on Teton Pass.
Beacon parks feature wireless beacons with a control box and transmitters. Users can show up with their own beacons and practice single burial searches, multiple burial searches, probing and shoveling with transmitters already in place. Dialing in searches, probing and digging a victim out can help backcountry users become more efficient when seconds count.
Volunteers gathered in the Coal Creek parking lot on Highway 22 on Saturday afternoon to help bury the transmitters in the flats north of the trailhead.
“I’d like to see lots of people running through there and staying up on their search technique,” said Lynne Wolfe, the editor of The Avalanche Review, who lives in Driggs. Wolfe, who also runs the avalanche education program for Yostmark, said the Coal Creek beacon park will especially teach users “how to deal with multiple burials, how to manage an avalanche scenario.”
She said the equipment for the beacon park was donated by the company Backcountry Access. The park will have eight wireless transmitters and a bright orange central control box.
“It’s worth $4,500 bucks,” Wolfe said. “Their marketing VP Bruce Edgerly has a soft spot for Teton Pass, and he thinks we need to have one.”
Gary Kofinas of the Teton Backcountry Alliance said the Coal Creek beacon park is the result of a collaboration between Yostmark, the Teton Backcountry Alliance and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.
“It’s going to be open access, go use it,” Kofinas said. “I’m sure that the guide services and avy classes will make use of this. It will be great for them and great for the public.”
Wolfe confirmed on Saturday that some local guides are already planning to offer free beacon practice sessions at the Coal Creek park.
Other regional beacon parks are associated with ski resorts making for limited access to many backcountry users. Kofinas said the Coal Creek location is an area that sees a lot of backcountry ski traffic attracted to the Teton Pass area.
“People tend to pull into Coal Creek, and you have all your (avalanche) stuff, and it’s a pretty convenient place to practice after a run,” he said. “Coming off the backside of Glory is one of the most popular runs.”