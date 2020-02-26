Inspire Wellness Spa in Victor’s Teton Valley Resort lives up to its namesake.
From the white Aspen wood dry sauna with LED light therapy to the modern rustic design, the entire spa is built around providing the ultimate comfort level said spa director Samantha Shirley.
Samantha and her husband Ryan with Rocky Mountain Cabinets picked up stakes in Rexburg and headed to Victor in the last year taking the position at Teton Valley Resort along Highway 31. Together they created a wellness spa that holds its own against Jackson Hole amenities, but with the accessibility and down to earth feel that only Teton Valley can provide.
With local specials and membership packages, the spa boosts services for every member of the family including the youngest client (check out their Mommy and Me spa package!) The intimate setting is perfect for the Rocky Mountain bridal party and offers a “Gentleman’s Package” that includes a manicure, pedicure, “mountain maintenance massage” and sauna session.
From sugar waxing, to massages, fingers and toes, lash extensions, and full salon including color, perm and kids cuts, there is nothing this spa can’t provide to help promote a renewed and refreshed spirit.
“We want people to come in and know this place is just as great as some of the other spas they find in Jackson,” said Samantha.
With the added convenience of online scheduling, the spa is open Monday through Saturday through the winter season from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday by appointment. They are located at 1208 Highway 31 in Victor and may be reached at 208-541-5273 or at spa@tetonvalleyresort.com. Online at www.inspirewellnessspa.com.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.