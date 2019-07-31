Catch it at the Teton Valley Fair
The Thursday night scene at the Basin Barrel Racing Association events is more laid back than Friday evenings, when the rodeo crowd is bustling at the Teton County Fairgrounds.
Open to anyone who is interested, the barrel racing and pole bending events on Thursdays give riders the opportunity to practice and compete in a low-pressure environment. Both events are timed sprints on horseback, through either a cloverleaf of barrels or a line of poles.
Shawnia Tonks has been president of the BBRA for the last couple years, although she’s no barrel racer herself; she was raised a trail rider, but she appreciates the value of the event for young riders, including her 13-year-old daughter Paige, who started racing as a peewee at the age of six. Now in the junior category, Paige often places well in both events, although she’s currently sidelined with an injury due to a horse kicking her during practice.
BBRA was founded two decades ago and is the longest running equestrian event at the fairgrounds.
“It’s a fun thing to do,” Tonks said. “We encourage anyone to come try it, or watch, or help out.”
This year’s seven-week season has seen a good turn out so far, with between 15 and 20 riders participating, some to learn about barrel racing and pole bending and others to keep their steeds and skills sharp for the local rodeo or school competitions.
“You have to exercise your horse and keep it legged up, just like if you were going to run a marathon you’d have to train,” Tonks said.
In a busy valley with plenty of pastimes to occupy the youth, BBRA has been a consistent, affordable pursuit that’s mostly advertised through word of mouth and fliers. Tonks even said that her niece, who lives in Wyoming, wants to come over to Driggs on Thursdays because barrel racing is cheaper here than in Jackson. She’s welcome to do so, Tonks noted, as is anyone with an eye to work their horse; girls and boys and men and women of all ages are invited.
Races are held every Thursday night through Aug. 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The events are split into peewee (up to 10), junior (11-17), and senior (18 and up). Competitors who are members of BBRA can earn points to win prizes at the end of the season, and anyone can lay down two timed practice runs for $5.
BBRA is also sponsoring barrel racing and pole bending during the Teton Valley Fair. On Sunday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m., stop on by the arena to compete or spectate. See the full schedule of fair events on B1.
