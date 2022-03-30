While March and Brain Injury Awareness Month are drawing to a close this week, Teton Valley continues to have a robust and growing support system in place for people who have sustained traumatic brain injuries as the understanding and awareness around such injuries improves.
In early 2020, Sarah Johnson and Kelly Sadauckas started the Teton Valley Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group. They managed to hold one in-person meeting before everything shut down and they transitioned to Zoom meetings. That turned out to be a boon; because it’s now an online support group, people from around the country have been joining the conversation.
Sadauckas, a physical therapist who works with many patients with post-concussion syndrome, thinks awareness has improved markedly, and not only in the medical community.
“We’re starting to see a big change,” she said. “I’ve had clients come in and they had a concussion years ago that was never treated, but they were encouraged by people in their community to seek help. It’s sad that they’ve struggled for years with a TBI, but it’s super encouraging to see the change.”
Post-concussion care has improved and become more accessible in the past decade, and recent research indicates that sleep is extremely important in both the early and long-term recovery process.
“It’s all about sleep hygiene now,” Sadauckas said. “If clients aren’t sleeping, nothing else matters.”
As her experience deepens, Sadauckas said she’s more comfortable with a broader web of referrals. “Treatment is more than just PT,” she said. “It’s exciting to recognize where I can help and where I can direct a client to a specialist that can better serve them.”
She said she’s working with the Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition to invite speakers that can bring a psychological perspective to the support group, since mental health is such a significant component of brain injuries.
“One sad things with TBIs is to see a student athlete losing their functioning, their grades, their sport—that’s their life. It can have serious mental health repercussions,” Sadauckas said.
One support group attendee is Emily Johansson, the director and president at Outdoors For Youth, a Gospel-based adventure camp on the east slope of the Big Holes. She sustained several sports-related concussions growing up and then, ten years ago, was in a car accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury.
Recovery was slow and arduous. Johansson said she sometimes felt like she had reverted back to being a two-year-old.
“It came with anxiety and depression and PTSD,” she said. “I would ride waves of that for a very long time. When I was injured I vegged for an entire summer—that was basically my treatment.”
She said that ten years ago there was no discussion about head injuries. When she saw the banner in downtown Driggs advertising the support group, she started joining the meetings.
“It was really good for me to relate to other people—it was a way to connect the dots of what’s to blame for my symptoms, and it was good to understand what others are going through. It all started to make sense, all the feelings I had had.”
The effects linger to this day. The hardest thing about living with a TBI, Johansson said, is that no one can see her injury, so she has to make the effort to explain her own experience and limitations.
“It takes time for people to get used to it, and it’s hard for me to get used to communicating it,” she said. “The biggest thing is, no two days are the same. Some days you just can’t process things. It’s good for people to understand that and be accommodating.”
Sadauckas said that institutions have become much more willing and able to accommodate people with TBIs in recent years.
“Universities and schools are now making academic adjustments to allow someone to return to learning gradually,” Sadauckas said. “Giving students note takers or increased test time, that’s now the norm, but it only became the norm within the past couple of years.”
Driggs resident Bria Gillespie found that to be the case. She was riding a downhill trail on Teton Pass last fall when she went over the bars on a steep, blown out section. She slammed the side of her head against the ground and her bike came down on top of her, striking her head again. She checked herself for broken bones and found none, but knew immediately that she had sustained a concussion.
“In retrospect it honestly would have been easier to have a more mechanical injury,” she said.
She made it safely back to the car, but later that day started to feel off, with a worsening headache and sensitivity to light and sound.
Gillespie is seeking a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Idaho State University. She had an exam scheduled for 8 a.m. the morning after her bike crash, and was supposed to move to Olympia, WA, that Wednesday to begin a clinical rotation.
“I felt frustrated that I had put myself in this position. I was enrolled in this rigorous grad program but I couldn’t even drive, I could only lay on the couch with my eyes closed and walk around the block,” she said. “You don’t always think about the long-term ramifications of things until they happen.”
Fortunately her academic advisor postponed her exam and helped make adjustments and accommodations to later tests.
Gillespie also reached out immediately to Sadauckas, who came over and helped talk her through the event and put together a game plan to balance recovery with school.
“She was absolutely incredible, with helping me make it through the first couple of days, giving me cognitive tests, and serving as a sounding board as I got back to work while still trying to recover and be a functioning human being,” Gillespie said about Sadauckas. “She is an amazing, wonderful resource for our community.”
Gillespie grew up playing sports and snowboarding in Ketchum and has had a few concussions already. “It was really eye-opening to see how far concussion management has come since middle school or high school. They used to just say, ‘Take a couple days off, don’t sleep tonight,’ that kind of thing.”
She recalls one doctor comparing hitting your head again to re-injuring a sprained ankle. “There is some validity to that comparison, but if you sprain your ankle again you’re just on crutches for longer—if you push your brain, there are much more severe consequences and side effects.”
Ironically, Gillespie had been about to start work on her master’s project on concussion management in athletes. “There is a lot more readily accessible information out there than there used to be,” she said. “It was scary to learn about the pathophysiology of concussions and how inflammation can impact the brain, and there was an added layer of gravity to the situation for me, but also, actively recovering from TBI and doing the research simultaneously was really cool.”
She has since passed her project, and through her clinical rotations has seen many patients with head injuries. Her recent experience has enabled her to interact with them in a different and more sympathetic way. Now, six months later, she’s feeling back to normal.
“I was grateful how it turned out and that I was surrounded by supportive, knowledgeable people who moved mountains for me,” she said. “And I got to nerd out on the science of it too.”
Sadauckas stressed that “concussions aren’t nothing,” and that people who have hit their head should talk to a health care provider.
“You just might be struggling more than you have to, working really hard just to hold it together, and that becomes your new normal,” she said. “There are tools to help make it easier. And if you’re a caregiver or loved one, you can help someone with a TBI by taking things off their plate for them.”
To learn more about the TBI support group, email tbidriggs@gmail.com. The group meets online at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Caregivers of people who have sustained head injuries are also invited to join the support group, to share their own experiences or get advice on coping.