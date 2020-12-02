Mountain Riding Lab offers motorized snow safety instruction
Around 2013, Togwotee snowmobile guides Will Mook and Matt Schebaum tried to find a motorized avalanche safety course to further their education and had no luck.
“Aside from putting skis on to take courses, there were no options for snowmobilers in the country,” Mook remembered. While he has skiing experience, he’s known motorized users who have had to strap on snowshoes just to participate in avalanche courses.
As guides they had observed the exponential growth in popularity of mountain sledding, or snowmobiling off groomed trails, but found that education didn’t follow the same trajectory.
“For the past decade or so the technology has been readily available to get into avy terrain, but the training hasn’t kept up with the technology,” Mook said.
Mook and Schebaum got in touch with Jake Urban of the Jackson Hole Outdoor Leadership Institute, and he put them in contact with the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education. The national organization based in Colorado had a professional snowmobiler in California working on motorized-specific avalanche curriculum, and Mook and Schebaum got involved in developing the second iteration of the curriculum when they attended what was essentially an instructor training course in Tahoe.
Motorized users approach terrain differently than human-powered backcountry travelers, Mook explained. They go farther faster and have different riding objectives, which is why it’s only logical to offer courses tailored to them.
“We both knew we didn’t want to be guides forever, and our favorite part of guiding was the teaching aspect,” Mook said. “This was a good segue into a career.” So they founded The Mountain Riding Lab in 2016, and by last winter they’d transitioned almost completely from guides to full-time instructors.
MRL offers around 12 courses per season, including Level 1, Level 2, and Avalanche Rescue courses, mostly at Togwotee and in the Big Holes. With several part-time instructors across the west, MRL also has courses in California and Montana.
“It’s been a bit slow to convince people it’s a good thing and they need it. It’s partially stubbornness in our community,” Mook said. “People have been riding in avy terrain for a long time, but to be a super dialed backcountry rider it’s important to have both experience and formal education.”
“But we’re seeing more and more interest every year, and this will be our busiest season yet,” he added.
After participating in the first ever AIARE Pro Level 2 snowmobile course in the Sawtooths this spring, Mook and Schebaum are certified to teach Level 2 courses designed for experienced backcountry users who want to deepen their knowledge of snow science, terrain management, communication, and rescue.
“Working with AIARE and being able to provide feedback on the curriculum has been so valuable,” Mook said. “You have access to thousands of man hours of content.”
The MRL business has developed organically in another direction as well; Mook and Schebaum provide on-snow safety for photo and video shoots. If a company hopes to get content in avalanche terrain, MRL can scout and assess locations to keep riders and film crews safe.
When he’s not teaching courses, Mook volunteers with Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue.
“It’s a really stacked team,” Mook said of the local SAR crew. “There’s a huge wealth of knowledge and so many badass recreationalists.”
He also rides as much as possible.
“Our motto is always, for riders by riders,” he said. “We’re not skiers who saw an opportunity to make money, we’re passionate snowmobilers.”
For a full course schedule, visit www.themountainridinglab.com.