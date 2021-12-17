Update from the Teton County Sheriff's Office, 10:30 p.m.:
On December 17, 2021 at approximately 2:49 p.m., the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office received a report of an avalanche which occurred near Relay Ridge in the vicinity of Ryan Peak, west of Driggs. It was reported that two persons had been buried under the avalanche. The reporting party advised the Sheriff’s Office that one person was riding a snowmobile and another was skiing at the time the avalanche occurred Search and Rescue teams from Teton County Idaho, Madison County and Teton County, WY as well as Air Idaho took part in rescue operations at the scene.
The bodies of two juvenile males were recovered from the avalanche location. The cause of the avalanche is under investigation. The names of the deceased juveniles are being withheld at this time.
The Sheriff’s Office encourages all persons to make themselves aware of avalanche conditions and other adverse weather conditions before recreating in backcountry areas.
Original post, 9 p.m.:
An initial report indicates that two snowmobilers were killed in an avalanche in the Relay Ridge area of the Big Hole Range west of Teton Valley on Dec. 17.
Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue responded to the call a little before 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Since Dec. 5, the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center has reported between three to four feet of snow in the Tetons. After significant snowfall overnight, the avalanche hazard was rated "considerable" in the BTAC's Teton forecast area, which does not span to the Big Holes. Stormy weather continued Friday morning with gusty winds and light to moderate snowfall, before the sun emerged later in the day.
