Auditions are now open for Fall River Propane Swift Idol 2020, held in Afton, Wyoming during the Lincoln County Fair. Auditions can be submitted online at SwiftIdol.com and will be accepted until midnight of Monday, May 25, 2020. Auditions need to be an audio only file, sung a cappella and uploaded online. Anyone currently living in the United States who is 12 years of age or older as of May 1, 2020 is eligible to audition. Those under the age of 18 are required to provide approval from their legal guardian. Auditions can be submitted at SwiftIdol.com.
This year, Fall River Propane Swift Idol has once again taken a step forward in establishing itself as the largest vocal competition in the intermountain west. The grand prize is now $10,000 to the winner. In addition, celebrity singer Alex Boye’ will once again join the competition as a judge. Contestants will have a change to meet and sing for Boye’ as part of the event.
The competition will feature eight contestants, seven of which will be chosen from the auditions by the judges. The eighth contestant, Katelyn Petersen from Cokeville, Wyoming, has already been selected as part of Swift Idol LIVE, which was held May 1, 2020. During Swift Idol, all eight contestants will each compete on stage where an audience vote will determine the winner.
Fall River Propane Swift Idol began in 2016 as a small community competition. The first event was held on Main Street in Afton, Wyoming. The event was won by Melissa Dickey of Blackfoot, ID who received a $500 price. In 2017, the competition moved to the Lincoln County Fair where it was held as part of the free entertainment. The price increased to $1,000 and was won by Case Tippetts of Afton, Wyoming. The event continued to grow to a $3,000 prize in year three, which was won by EJ Pauni of Cokeville, Wyoming. Last year’s 2019 competition took a big step forward, becoming one of the featured events of the Lincoln County Fair. It was held on a professional concert stage and carried a grand prize of $6,000. The 2019 event was won by Josh Jardine of Grover, Wyoming. Jardine has since released his debut album, Gotta Start Livin’, which is available on Amazon Music, iTunes or SVIstore.com.
This year’s 2020 Fall River Propane Swift Idol will once again be held during the Lincoln County Fair n Afton as a featured event on Monday, August 3. Afton is part of Star Valley, located on the Wyoming side of the Wyoming/Idaho border, roughly 70 miles south of Jackson Hole and 120 miles north of Evanston. In conjunction with the live event, a digital video broadcast will also be available through SVI Media, allowing Swift Idol to be viewed around the globe.
Swift Idol is named after Swift 98.7 FM (KRSV), the name of the radio station who sponsors the event. Swift Idol can be followed on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as well as online at SwiftIdol.com.
For more information about Fall River Propane Swift Idol or the audition process, visit SwiftIdol.com or contact Duke Dance at duked@svinews.com.
Fall River Propane has been the title sponsor of Swift Idol since its first year in 2016. The company is the fastest growing propane provider in Eastern Idaho, southwestern Montana and western Wyoming. Learn more at FallRiverPropane.com.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.