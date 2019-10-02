Weather permitting, fire crews will begin burning slash piles behind the Yale Creek subdivision likely starting in October. Pile burning operations could potentially last for several weeks as long as weather is favorable.
“This project was designed to reduce the amount of dense vegetation and fuels adjacent to the Yale Creek subdivision,” said Jon White, Assistant Fire Management Officer. In 2018, crews hand thinned areas along the Forest boundary next to the subdivision. The wood was stacked in piles to dry so firefighters could return the following year and burn the material. Removing heavy vegetation will contribute to the defensibility and protection of these private residences from wildfire while promoting healthier understory by allowing sunlight to hit the forest floor. A total of 313 acres were treated, and a portion of those acres are planned for pile burning this fall/winter.
