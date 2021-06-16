High demand and scarce, unaffordable housing worsening staffing challenges
The Teton Valley economy is feeling a particularly brutal pinch this summer. High demand for services lies at the heart of the issue, caused by a large jump in both the population and rising visitation.
The effects are spread out across the valley, and local business owners and employees have been the first to feel it.
Brian McDermott, executive director of the Teton Regional Economic Coalition, can attest to the problems Teton Valley and other resort towns face.
“There’s real, acute problems that are not easily solved,” said McDermott. “All the resort towns are seeing the same things.”
While the labor shortage has been becoming a summer staple in Teton Valley, this year is hitting a little differently for a couple of reasons.
Demand has shot up significantly in both the hospitality and construction sectors, and affordable housing is in even more dire straits than before the pandemic.
“When I got here eight years ago I started to study the patterns and challenges and it was basically low wages, but housing prices were not off the charts as they’ve become over the last two years,” said McDermott.
Hospitality
One of the quickest ways to see the labor shortage’s effect is to dine at one of Teton Valley’s much-loved restaurants…if you can get a table. Area eateries and establishments are starting to cut back on open hours, in a time of increased demand.
Lisa Hanley, who is part of the ownership that runs Citizen 33, Forage Bistro and Lounge, and Tatanka Tavern, has seen the demand firsthand.
“We had people lining up outside of our door for open at 3 last Saturday,” said Hanley. “The demand is way more significant than in past years.”
Hanley has already had to scale back service at Citizen 33 and Forage, cutting lunches at both restaurants. She is also helping out where needed in the day-to-day operations of the restaurants.
“We don’t want to lose the staff we have because we’re overworking them,” said Hanley. “Fortunately, we’re all hands-on, so we will jump in and work and do whatever needs to be done.”
An unintended consequence of any particular restaurant cutting hours back is the subsequent push of customers onto other restaurants, increasing demand by cutting supply.
“Some businesses have cut their hours so they’re not open early week, then it funnels to us,” said Hanley.
Affordable housing has, unavoidably, contributed to staff departures. Hanley has seen this problem first hand, and the effects have been disappointing for her to see.
“It’s really frustrating to watch because the community isn’t going to be a community with the way housing is going,” said Hanley
Hanley has also been disheartened with the future of Teton Valley’s hospitality industry.
“It makes me really sad, because we love hospitality and we want people to come, but we need staff to make the experience a good one,” said Hanley.
Trades
While the restaurants and bars are doing their best to serve more visitors, we can see the effect a simultaneously growing Teton County population has on workforce demand when we look at the trades.
Arno Kruisman, CEO of MD Nursery, spoke to the demand from Teton Valley’s homeowners.
“We don’t have room, we’re full, we’re out of crews. We need more workers, but there’s nobody there,” said Kruisman.
Due to the nature of the work, tradesmen and tradeswomen have the opportunity for not only increased wages but more hours. This gives employers better incentives to offer, but some are still struggling to satisfy increased demand.
“We’ve been successful in many ways, but we’re struggling like everybody else,” said Kruisman. “We have more workers, but our demand has gone up even beyond that. Overtime is nuts.”
One bright spot for companies like MD is that they can fill the demand with a supply of efficient, hard-working H-2A visa workers. Kruisman told of some who clock back in after a break for dinner just because they can work.
“Those are the hardest working, awesome people, and they want to work,” said Kruisman.
When the pandemic hit, a large number of visas were taken off the table, leading to MD and Kruisman looking for a larger number of younger workers to fill the shoes. Unfortunately, they were not as skilled as the visa workers, which led to high turnover.
“We hired quite a few college students, out of the 60 we hired 55 were utter disappointments,” said Kruisman. “Some didn’t even last a day.”
“A lot of the young people just don’t want to come to work,” he added.
The Labor Force
Economic statistics can show some of the roots of these problems, particularly concerning the lack of a labor force and population growth.
Compiled by EMSI, a Moscow, ID, based labor market data company, the 2021 Teton County ID Economy Overview report shows some significant statistics.
“From 2015 to 2020, jobs increased by 19.8% in Teton County, ID from 3,784 to 4,534. This change outpaced the national growth rate of 1.3% by 18.5%...”
That is quite a deviation from the national average. On the surface, the large increase in jobs over the last five years seems like a good thing.
Labor force participation rate measures the number of people that are actively working or seeking work. When this number shrinks, it means more people are leaving the workforce than trying to enter it.
Data shows that in Teton County the labor force participation rate went from 68.81% in 2016 to 59.44% in February 2021. That is almost a 10% drop in the labor force over the last 5 years.
Teton Valley’s labor force began shrinking in 2018, after peaking at 69.38%, and like the whole world, fell apart in 2020. This combination of a growing amount of demand with a decreasing labor force has in turn added to the labor shortage in Teton Valley.
Growing Pains
Why do we have all these jobs if Teton Valley’s labor force has been shrinking?
From 2015 to 2020, Teton County’s population grew by 1,822. From 2020-2025, we are projected to see another 1,684 people move to the county. That is a 30.1% combined observed/projected population increase between 2015-2025.
To put this sharp growth into perspective, historical population data offers some scale.
The population of Driggs in 2010 was 1,660. According to the above data, in the last five years, Teton County has essentially added another 2010 sized Driggs. Also according to EMSI’s projections, we will add another in the next 5 years.
More people simply need more services, which leads to higher demand for those services.
While this is happening, population growth is also significantly decimating the housing supply, a prime cause of rent and real estate prices climbing ever higher.