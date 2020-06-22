On June 21 Teton County officers arrested two men, one for driving under the influence and the other for shooting his AR-15 out the window of the vehicle.
At 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, a Victor caller reported to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office that someone had driven past and fired a gun from a vehicle onto his property near 9500S and 2000W. The vehicle then headed in the direction of Smith Canyon.
Deputies Tyson Gunderson and Dave Davis and Sergeant Kendall Bowser responded to the area and spoke to a second party who also reported that a driver was shooting a gun from a car near 10000S. While the officers were speaking to the reporting party, the vehicle under suspicion, a black Nissan Sentra, appeared and began traveling toward them on the road. The driver swerved to get around the deputies’ vehicles, left the road, struck a mailbox, and became high-centered.
The three officers detained the four male occupants of the vehicle. One occupant, Francisco Raul Marquez Pizzaro, 24, of California, admitted to ownership of the AR-15 in the car and said he had fired the gun out of the car windows. He also admitted to being a convicted felon on parole.
A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia. Pizzaro was taken into custody and transported to Madison County for unlawful discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of paraphernalia.
The driver of the vehicle, Francisco Javier Campos, 53, of Victor, was taken into custody for driving under the influence.
The sheriff’s office is investigating several reports of property damage caused by gunfire, which might lead to more charges against the shooter.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.