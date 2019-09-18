What: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
When: Thursday, Sept. 26, registration and live music by members of the local band Balsam Roots will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. Free BBQ provided by Badger Creek Cafe to follow!
Where: Driggs City Center Plaza
Cost: $10 to walk, students are free
Contact: www.familysafetynetwork.info, or call 208-354-8057
Local valley guys will put their manhood, and their ankles, on the line when they slip into outrageous women’s high heels and parade Main Street in Driggs to support local victims of sexual assault served by Family Safety Network.
Everyone is invited to participate in the Family Safety Network’s 11th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes set for Thursday, Sept. 26. The event will again be dedicated to the memory of Jennifer Nalley, a Driggs woman who was murdered in 2016. Her ex-boyfriend was found guilty of her murder earlier this year and is currently serving a 25 to life sentence in prison.
The Walk a Mile is Family Safety Network’s premier community awareness and fundraiser event. Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the walk begins at 5:30 p.m. Participants can borrow a pair of FSN pumps, or bring your own. The cost is $10 to walk, and everyone is encouraged to raise donations through sponsors. Students are free.
Among the shoes, miniskirts, wigs and painted toenails was the strong message that physical and sexual violence of women and children will not be tolerated in Teton Valley. Family Safety Network serves more than 300 individuals every year and their clients are people that you know: neighbors, classmates, friends, people from your churches and places of work.
And don’t worry if heels aren’t your style —you can also walk in sneakers if you are more comfortable, you can create a team to walk together, or join a team that a friend has started. You can register online or at the FSN office and make a donation on your own fundraising page, or directly to Family Safety Network. Please visit our website at www.familysafetynetwork.info to get started. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to call 208-354-8057.
There are some pretty amazing raffle prizes available. Tickets for the raffle may be purchased at Broulim’s on Saturday, the Teton Valley Farmer’s Market on Friday and the Family Safety Network office. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase the day of the event.
Walk A Mile In Her Shoes is a trade marked international event inspired by the saying, “You can’t understand a person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.” According to event founder Frank Baird of California, gender violence affects one in three women during their lifetime, which means someone a man cares about has been or could be a victim.
Family Safety Network is thankful to community sponsors who have already committed to the Walk a Mile event including the Teton Valley News, Teton Valley Healthcare, Community Foundation of Teton Valley, Church in the Tetons, Cottonwood Dental, Badger Creek, Sue’s Roos, Wilkenson-Montesano Builders, With the Grain, Hodgepodge, MD Nursery, Anytime Fitness, Grand Teton Floor and Window Coverings, Fall River Electric, CMR Dental Lab, Badger Creek Woodworks, Grand Targhee Resort, Teton Springs Resort, RAD Curbside and Kates Real Food — businesses and organizations that are going above and beyond to end domestic violence and sexual assault in Teton Valley.
