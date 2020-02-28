University of Idaho Extension and the Idaho Cattle Association are excited to announce that participant applications for the 4th annual Idaho Young Cattle Producer’s Conference are open.
The goal of the Idaho Young Cattle Producer’s Conference (YCC) is to provide young cattle producers an opportunity to receive in-depth information on the cattle industry in Idaho. Participating in this conference provides valuable tools that will help young producers be successful in the cattle business. The program is offered annually to 20 young producers between the age of 18 and 40. There is no cost to attend, but young producers interested in participating in the 2020 conference must apply. Applications are available online at www.uidaho.edu/ycc and are due on May 1, 2020.
This year’s YCC will be held June 22-24 in Burley in conjunction with the Idaho Cattle Association Midyear Summer Roundup Meeting. The conference will include speakers from the packing, feedlot, stocker, cow-calf, and purebred industries, and leaders in the industry will discuss current issues facing the cattle industry, and how to overcome them. Participants will learn the importance of becoming involved in local agriculture and cattle organizations. A cattle marketing panel, a meat cutting demonstration, and information about financing a cattle operation and utilizing risk management tools will also be offered. A tour of cattle industry in southern Idaho will include stops at a feedlot, packing facility, as well as a cow-calf and purebred operation where participants can learn from those currently in the industry.
If you are interested in participating, or know someone who would benefit from this outstanding educational opportunity, please contact Jim Church, University of Idaho Extension at 983-2667 (jchurch@uidaho.edu) or your local Livestock Extension Educator at a University of Idaho Extension Office near you. Additional information, including an online application form, is available at www.uidaho.edu/ycc.
There are also opportunities to contribute to this program by becoming a program sponsor. Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels are available. There is also an opportunity to sponsor an individual attendee. If you are interested in donating to the Idaho YCC, please contact Jim Church for further information. Sponsorship forms are available online at www.uidaho.edu/ycc.
***************
The Idaho YCC is a direct result of a desire by the beef cattle industry in Idaho to provide an in-depth training opportunity for beginning cattle producers in the state. This conference is a partnership with the Idaho Cattle Association, the University of Idaho College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and University of Idaho Extension. The Idaho YCC was put together by a conference planning committee made up of representatives from the beef cattle industry, allied industry, and University of Idaho Extension. Committee members include: Jesse Brown, Bryan Anderson, Maddee Moore, Tianna Fife, Sara Somsen-Fowler, Benton Glaze, Meranda Small, Carmen Willmore, Sarah Baker, and Jim Church.
