Symphony on Sunday has rescheduled renowned concert pianist, Andrew Palmer Todd for March 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Driggs Senior Center.
Andrew Palmer Todd will be performing a solo piano concert. Andrew is a world renowned pianist, who has played at Carnegie Hall and other premier venues around the country and who was the former CEO and President of the Grand Teton Music Festival. If you were fortunate enough to have heard him play at the Festival, you will know what an honor it is to have him come to Driggs. He will be inaugurating the Senior Center’s new piano.
Please come for a wonderful afternoon of music by Mozart, Beethoven, Schumman and Liszt.
The Teton Valley Food Pantry was thrilled to receive all of your donations of non-perishables from the last concert. Thank you so much and please come with more this Sunday!
