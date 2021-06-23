Saturday, June 26, 2021 will be a special day for Andrew Munz.
“To do an event in Victor is so exciting for me on a personal level because it becomes a bridging of the community,” said Munz. “Not only the LGBTQ+ community but the Teton Valley and Jackson Hole communities as well.”
Munz, a self-described “ambitious voice,” is an outspoken leader of the LGBTQ+ community in Jackson. He has organized many local LGBTQ+ events, some on the west side of the Pass, most on the east.
Munz is also a longstanding member of the Jackson Hole theatre community, as an actor, writer, and director. He is best known for his series of plays, and subsequent book, I Can Ski Forever. He graduated from Jackson Hole High School in 2005, and came out as gay in 2009.
“I’ve always been a hometown kid who is trying to create a vibrant space I can be proud of,” said Munz.
Munz has seen a lot of success with previous events in Jackson, hosting a Pride party that drew 450 people. He also was a vocal advocate for Jackson’s non-discriminatory ordinance that was passed in 2018.
“The goal is to continue this spread of love and inclusivity,” said Munz.
The Victor Pride Event will be held at Highpoint Cider in Victor, from 6-10 p.m. on the 26th. There’s a suggested donation of $5, all ages are welcome. Music will be curated by DJ Cut la Whut.
June is Pride month across the world, and Munz spoke to the importance of celebrating that.
“It’s a month-long recognition of the struggles and successes of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Munz.
Normality is something the LGBTQ+ community would like to see more of according to Munz.
“This is not a bunch of outsiders coming to small towns and forcing a community into accepting more rainbow flags,” he said. “It’s community members within our communities who are finding support and confidence, feeling safer to step forward.”
He also stressed the importance of not having to be LGBTQ+ to be welcomed at the celebration.
“Allies are just as welcome because the more allies that we have with us, normality tends to jump up a bit further,” said Munz.
As for the mountains that are physically separating the communities, they act like “less of a barrier and more of a bridge,” said Munz.
“If we can do it beyond a mountain range, we can do it beyond state lines, beyond regions, and beyond international borders,” said Munz.
This sense of togetherness was brought on by starting small, allowing the community to grow naturally.
“It always takes a small group of people to come together with a similar message,” said Munz. “That inspires more people to come together, in support of that message.”