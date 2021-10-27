The Best of Teton Valley 2021
This was the introduction written in our first Best of Teton Valley publication in 2016, five years ago. We think it sums up our intent pretty darn well.
We were recently tasked to come up with a statement about what makes Teton Valley great. The answer was easy: “We love Teton Valley because of the people”. While some people might challenge the truth of this sentiment given the amazing beauty we are surrounded with or the often-noted divided nature of our community, we strongly believe that any division can be overcome by sharing or focusing on one thing we all have in common. From the results the easiest to point to is our mutual love for our surroundings.
We all have so much more in common than is ever conveyed or written about. The drive, will and generosity of the people that live here both inspires and challenges us.
We have some amazing businesses that deserve much appreciation for making our lives better in so many ways. The businesses and people of our community are resilient and resourceful and have figured out a way to make it work. They donate and support to the various causes while working to improve the quality of life for everyone.
The businesses, individuals and nonprofits are the backbone of this community who provide much needed services that we all depend on and amenities that not only drive tourism, but enrich all of our lives daily. So it seemed only fitting that we should draw attention to these people and the service they provide in our “Best of Teton Valley.”
It was certainly not easy to choose all of the right categories. Within such a small town, there are many businesses that could have their own category, and we’ll keep adding categories going forward.
Additionally, we included nonprofits as a category because we know they work tirelessly to improve the quality of all of our lives and we wanted only to recognize them for their efforts. It seemed by leaving them out, we weren’t recognizing the same drive, will, and efforts to equally improve the infrastructure and the amenities we have come to rely on.
We hope the voting period provided you a moment to reflect and appreciate all local businesses and the dedication it takes to stay in business. Please continue to support all of our local businesses and shop or buy local whenever possible!
To celebrate the fifth year of the contest, and to show our appreciation for the unprecedented number of people who voted, we’ll be putting out a magazine next month that will serve as a directory and guide to the Best of Teton Valley. Pick one up as soon as possible, and mark your calendar to vote in next year’s contest.
Thanks for voting!
-From the Teton Valley News and the Teton Valley Chamber of Commerce
Family Matters
Best Childcare
1st: Little Learning Academy
2nd: ABC — Above and Beyond the Classroom
3rd: Head Start Driggs
Best Summer Camp
1st: Teton Arts Council
2nd: Grand Targhee Kids Camp
3rd: Learning Academy of Teton Valley
Favorite Teacher
1st: Diane Green, THS
2nd: Susan Christensen, TMS
3rd: Katie Rose Griffith, Mountain Academy
Best After School Activity
1st: Maker Space at Driggs Library
2nd: ABC — Above and Beyond the Classroom
3rd: Teton Arts Council
Fresh Air
Best Teton Valley Experience
1st: Music on Main
2nd: Grand Targhee
3rd: The Spud Drive-In
Best Flyfishing Guide
1st: Tom Cleary, Teton Valley Lodge
2nd: Erik White, WorldCast Anglers
Tied for 3rd: Joey Maxim, WorldCast Anglers; Hope Strong, WorldCast Anglers
Best Golf Course
1st: Teton Reserve
2nd: The Links at Teton Peaks
3rd: Targhee Village Golf Course
Best Bike Shop
1st: Fitzgerald’s Bicycles
2nd: Peaked Sports
3rd: Habitat
Best Ski Shop
1st: Peaked Sports
2nd: Yostmark Mountain Equipment
3rd: Habitat
Favorite Farm
1st: Cosmic Apple Gardens
2nd: Dusty Hound Farms
3rd: Teton Full Circle Farm
Best in Rec Tech
1st: 22 Designs
2nd: Sego Ski Co.
3rd: Liquid Hardware
Healthy Living
Break a Sweat
1st: Targhee Athletics
2nd: Fit & Fall Proof at the Senior Center
3rd: Anytime Fitness
Pamper Yourself
1st: Stillwaters Spa & Salon at Teton Springs
2nd: CRYO Therapy Idaho
3rd: Elevate Salon
Best Massage
1st: Heather Stewart
2nd: Kate Day
3rd: Kathy Popovich
Best Yoga Instructor
1st: Connie Tyler
2nd: Kari Swenson
3rd: Brice Nelson
Best Physical Therapy
1st: Streubel Physical Therapy
2nd: High Peaks Physical Therapy
3rd: Eagle Orthopedic & Sports
Best Dentist
1st: Dr. Stuart Marshall — Cottonwood Dental Care
2nd: Dr. Ray Cherry, Grand Teton Dental Care
3rd: Dr. Tristan Taylor, Mountain River Dental
Best Medical Provider
1st: Anna Gunderson
2nd: Kristen Coburn, C-FNP
3rd: Ellie MacKinnon
Best Pharmacy
1st: Corner Drug
2nd: Broulim’s
3rd: Victor Drug
Best Veterinarian
1st: Driggs Veterinary Clinic
2nd: Circle S Mobile Veterinary Services
3rd: Victor Veterinary Hospital
Menu Musts
Best Breakfast
1st: Badger Creek Cafe
2nd: Seniors West of the Tetons Breakfast Burritos at the Farmers Market
3rd: Provisions Local Kitchen
Best Coffee Shop
1st: Rise Coffee House
2nd: Alpine Air Coffee Hut
3rd: Yeti’s Post
Best Burger
1st: The Brakeman American Grill
2nd: Citizen 33 Brewery
3rd: Basin Burger
Best Mexican
1st: Agave
2nd: Valle Del Sol
3rd: Hacienda Cuajimalpa
Best Pizza
1st: Tatanka Tavern
2nd: Pizzeria Alpino
3rd: Get Baked Prepared Food Emporium
Best Thai
1st: Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen
2nd: Teton Thai
3rd: Bangkok Kitchen
Best Cocktail
1st: Jim Haag’s Sidecars or Margaritas
2nd: Knotty Pine
3rd: Warbirds
Best Local Pour
1st: Highpoint Cider
2nd: Grand Teton Brewing Company
3rd: Citizen 33
Best Frozen Treat
1st: Victor Emporium
2nd: Corner Drug
3rd: Sloshies at the Trap Bar
Best Market
1st: Victor Valley Market
2nd: Teton Valley Farmers Market
3rd: Barrels & Bins Natural Market
{br class=”Apple-interchange-newline” /}Best in Dining
1st: Forage Bistro & Lounge
2nd: Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen
3rd: Warbirds Cafe
The Arts
Best Fine Arts
1st: Linda Swope
2nd: Helen Seay
3rd: Cy Whitling
Best In Craft
1st: Chelsea Pottery Co.
2nd: Steve McDonald
3rd: Close Knit Weavers
Best Music Venue
1st: Music on Main
2nd: Knotty Pine
3rd: Tetonia Club
Best Photographer
1st: Linda Swope
2nd: Mary Toft
3rd: Lara Agnew
Best Musical Act
1st: Lina Marquis
2nd: The Balsamroots
3rd: Ben Winship
The Homestead
Best In Decor
1st: Guchiebird’s
2nd: Festive Living
3rd: MD Nursery
Best Landscaper
1st: MD Nursery & Landscaping
2nd: BlueBird Lawn and Landscaping
3rd: Green Mountain Gardens
Best Propane Company
1st: Holiday Propane
2nd: Fall River Propane
3rd: Valley Wide Cooperative
Best Realtor
1st: Amy Dery
2nd: Tayson Rockefeller
3rd: Zach Smith
Best Storage Facility
1st: Summit Self-Storage
2nd: M&J Storage
3rd: Flying Saddle Storage
Best Auto Mechanic
1st: Sue’s Roos
2nd: Teton Valley Auto Repair
3rd: Grand Lube & Tire Service
Best Tire Shop
1st: Kaufman’s OK Tire
2nd: All American Tire & Brake Victor
3rd: Tetonia Tire & Service
Best Florist
1st: Red House Flowers
2nd: The Flower Shop at MD Nursery
3rd: Cottage Creations Floral & Gifts
All Business
Best Customer Service
1st: Jeanne Atkinson at Alliance Title
2nd: Peak Printing
Tied for 3rd: Corner Drug, Get Baked Food Emporium
Best Employer
1st: Alliance Title
2nd: New West KnifeWorks
3rd: City Pass, Inc.
Favorite Family Event
1st: Music on Main
2nd: Victor 4th of July Parade
3rd: Teton Valley Rodeo
Best in Banking
1st: U.S. Bank — Driggs
2nd: KeyBank
3rd: U.S. Bank — Victor
Best in Lodging
1st: Teton Teepee Lodge
2nd: Teton Valley Resort
3rd: Teton Springs
Favorite Nonprofit
1st: Seniors West of the Tetons
2nd: Aska’s Animals
3rd: Friends of the Teton River