THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
542 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL IDAHO
BLAINE BUTTE CUSTER
IN EASTERN IDAHO
CLARK TETON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO
FREMONT LINCOLN MINIDOKA
IN SOUTHEAST IDAHO
BANNOCK BEAR LAKE BINGHAM
BONNEVILLE CARIBOU CASSIA
FRANKLIN JEFFERSON MADISON
ONEIDA POWER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMERICAN FALLS, ARCO,
ASHTON, BELLEVUE, BLACKFOOT, BURLEY, CAREY, CHALLIS, DRIGGS,
DUBOIS, EDIE SCHOOL, GRACE, HAILEY, HEYBURN, HOLBROOK,
IDAHO FALLS, ISLAND PARK, KETCHUM, KILGORE, MACKAY, MALAD CITY,
MALTA, MCCAMMON, MONTPELIER, MORELAND, OAKLEY, POCATELLO,
PRESTON, REXBURG, RICHFIELD, RIGBY, RIRIE, ROCKLAND, RUPERT,
SHELLEY, SHOSHONE, SODA SPRINGS, SPENCER, ST. ANTHONY, VICTOR,
AND WAYAN.
The east side of Fred's Mountain and South Leigh Creek from the northeast, taken by Eliot Blackwelder on August 24, 1912.
Photo courtesy of the American Heritage Center, Laramie, Wyoming
After seven years and many, many adventures through the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Driggs ecologist Mike Merigliano is nearing the end of an ambitious repeat photography project documenting the passage of centuries in the mountainous landscape of the northern Rockies.
He started in 2015 by re-taking a series of photographs by wildlife biologist George Gruell, who in the 1960s and 1970s made repeat photos of almost 100 historic photos in and around Jackson Hole that show what the landscape and vegetation looked like in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Although his initial project was supported by the Bridger-Teton National Forest and the Teton Conservation District in Wyoming, Merigliano has let it sprawl to encompass more of his stomping grounds, including the Caribou-Targhee National Forest around Teton Valley.
“It’s really three projects in one,” he explained this April. He is working with the University of Wyoming to archive the photos and notes online for public consumption, he plans to publish a book eventually, and he still has around 50 more scenes to capture (out of over 300), some deep in the Teton Wilderness northeast of Jackson.
The purpose of repeat photography is to assess complex changes over time by recording the landscape’s vegetation, which reflects patterns in soil, climate, wildlife, and wildfire. By mimicking the exact spot, time of year, and time of day that the original photo was taken, and using similar equipment, Merigliano is able to weed out some extraneous variables and focus on trends in vegetation, especially the effects of fire.
The photographers from past centuries didn’t provide convenient GPS coordinates in their notes; Merigliano counts himself lucky when their records include exact dates (sometimes he has to glean these from daily journals or third-person reports). Finding the spot can sometimes turn into a multi-day scavenger hunt, which he has been known to subject his wife and other hiking partners to.
His peregrinations and methodical comparisons between hundred-year-old photos and his own captures have given him ample opportunity to reflect on conventional wisdom, outdated hypotheses, and the resilience of the landscape, at least in the brief time spans that humans view as long.
“When people look through historical evidence, they tend to cherry pick to fit their own hypotheses, and then myths are perpetuated,” Merigliano said. “Conventional wisdom tells us that frequent fires would maintain stands of bigger trees, like Ponderosa pines, by clearing out the underbrush. But fire ecology is really advancing, and it tells us that there was a tendency to exaggerate the frequency of fire. What we’re finding is that it’s really boom or bust in the Rockies, with fires that span millions of acres, like the Yellowstone fires [of 1988].”
While he avoids sweeping prognostications, Merigliano does make poetic observations about the landscape, ruminating on the longevity and scrappiness of smaller shrub species; the footprint of spot fires on an ecosystem; the traces of wildlife migration across meadows; the loss of white bark pine in the Gros Ventre and Wind River ranges thanks to blister rust and beetle kill; or the relatively small impact that humans (including Native Americans) and livestock have had in the wilder places of the northern Rockies.
His lack of concrete conclusions could come off as maddening to interest groups that were looking for a tidy narrative but, he said, it’s simply not enough of a time scale. And the higher the elevation, the slower ecological change happens. But that doesn’t lessen the value of repeat photography for building a body of work to use for past research and future observations, not just for public agencies but for casual viewers.
“The good thing about repeat photography is that it’s not esoteric, it’s very intuitive. You just look at the comparison and can make your own judgments,” he said.
One noteworthy example hangs in the Teton Valley Museum: a photograph by William Henry Jackson that shows the camp of the Hayden Expedition at the mouth of the Teton Canyon in 1871. Merigliano has done a repeat of that photo, which is believed to be the first ever taken of the Tetons.
He’s looking forward to offering community presentations on the project, an intention that fell by the wayside during the pandemic. As of this spring, Merigliano was still deliberating over which pairings he wanted to feature in a possible future exhibit at the Teton Geo Center in Driggs, whether to focus on the familiar, eponymous range of Teton Valley or to venture further afield and give residents here a taste of something different.
“I have pictures all over the place in northwest Wyoming. Should I give a sampling of the whole Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem or stick with the Tetons?” he mused. “We’re so provincial here. Maybe this could remind people that this isn’t the only mountain range on the planet?”