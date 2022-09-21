After seven years and many, many adventures through the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Driggs ecologist Mike Merigliano is nearing the end of an ambitious repeat photography project documenting the passage of centuries in the mountainous landscape of the northern Rockies.

He started in 2015 by re-taking a series of photographs by wildlife biologist George Gruell, who in the 1960s and 1970s made repeat photos of almost 100 historic photos in and around Jackson Hole that show what the landscape and vegetation looked like in the late 1800s and early 1900s.