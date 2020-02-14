ASHTON - The American Dog Derby kicked off Friday morning and will continue through Saturday.
Friday's event featured everything from traditional dog sledding to Skijoring where dogs pull skiers down the track. The annual Soup Challenge will be held form 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Ashton Community Center. It costs $2 per person to sample the soup.
The event continues at 9 a.m., Saturday with mushers leaving at 2 minute intervals.
At 9:30 a.m., children may register for the annual snowshoe race and mutt race.
"You need to bring your own dog to enter the Mutt Race. You can also enter the weight pull at this time. You need to be registered for each race at least an half an hour before the race begins," said officials in a press release.
At 10:30 a.m. the Snowshoe Race starts down Main Street followed by the Mutt Race at 11 a.m. At noon, the Celebrity Race will be featured down Main Street. At 12:30 p.m., the Weight Pull be held.
Check out Friday's pictures to see how much fun the annual race is.
