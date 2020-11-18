Earle Layser of Alta has released another work of nonfiction to accompany his first two histories regarding white settlers in Jackson Hole.
This time around in “Jackson Hole’s Buried History: The Funerary Landscape Unearthed,” Layser examines the legacies and backstories of the Jackson area’s sixteen cemeteries and grave sites.
“The cemeteries and lone graves bear witness to the winds of change that have swept through Jackson Hole,” Layser writes in the book’s blurb. “In any case, an element of the local populace has always been proud to be as unruly and unconventional as its final resting places.”
According to the history, “the first adult [European settler] known to be buried in Jackson Hole wasn’t until 1905,” not including the two Cunningham Cabin outlaws buried in 1892.
The book includes 65 photographs of the area. Layser also delves into scattered cremains of some Jackson Hole movers and shakers, as well as disaster sites such as the airplane crash site on Mount Moran, and discusses the grave sites that have been lost to time.
Take the time to explore the community over Teton Pass by reading about “colorful frontier rabble, and notable folks from more recent times—artists, authors, biologists, conservationists, cowboys, dude ranchers, entrepreneurs, Olympian athletes, mountaineers, and more.”
In addition to his three histories, Layser wrote a memoir, “Darkness Follows Light,” about love, life, and the loss of his wife Pattie. He also funds a writing fellowship in her memory.
“Jackson Hole’s Buried History” is available to purchase at the Victor Emporium and the Corner Drug, as well as on amazon.com.