Teton County, Wyoming, residents had the opportunity during this election cycle to vote on how to spend Wyoming’s one percent charge on sales, the specific purpose excise tax or SPET. Voters considered a list of ten projects that included a wide range of public services including historic preservation, water quality, recreation, wildlife, housing, and waste diversion. Even though sales tax from Alta businesses such as Grand Targhee Resort and the Teton Teepee help fill the coffer that funds the voter-chosen services, none of the projects on this year’s ballot impact Alta, nor is there a polling location in Alta.
That’s not a problem though, according to the Alta Advisory Board and Solid Waste District. The board is made up of appointed representatives from the isolated Wyoming community, and serves as a liaison to the county government.
“We work with the county and the county commissioners to address the Alta regions needs by keeping communication lines open with the Alta Board and the Teton County, Idaho County Board,” explained the members in a statement to the Teton Valley News. “Our needs are most often met after thorough discussion with the relevant constituents.”
In bigger elections, the Alta library serves as the west side’s polling location. However, operating a polling location, especially for lower turn-out elections like this SPET-only vote, is very expensive in personnel time. Alta residents and other Teton County constituents in outlying communities were invited to request absentee ballots by mail or vote early in the county courthouse in Jackson.
Furthermore, the Alta Advisory Board feels that the county provides for Alta by addressing snow removal, law enforcement, access road maintenance, and land use matters. Most importantly, the county is in the process of or has recently completed several large repavement and bridge replacement projects. The scope and cost of those projects were almost equivalent to smaller SPET projects.
In its statement, the board noted that it’s not only the county government that plays a role in Alta; residents work with other organizations such as the Teton Conservation District and Teton Valley Trails and Pathways “to provide guidance, funds, and operational support for all seasons.”
While the board doesn’t discount the possibility of a future west-side SPET project, the members agreed that, for now, Alta residents pay their property taxes and in return the county provides the same services to them as it does for all constituents.
The results of the Teton County, Wyoming, SPET election were not available by press time Tuesday.
