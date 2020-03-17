How does one vote if one is a registered Democrat living in Wyoming, a state that has yet to participate in the presidential primary, where the nominee is almost a foregone conclusion, and one lives in the isolated enclave of Alta, cut off from nearly all the structures of county governance, and to top it all off, a global pandemic is disrupting all aspects of life?
Mail it in.
All registered Teton County, Wyoming, Democrats should have received ballots in the mail. The deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot is March 18 and the deadline for voter registration is March 20. Alta residents can mail in their ballots until March 20. While Alta Library is slated to be a polling location on March 28, the Teton County Democratic Party is in the process of changing polling locations due to coronavirus. Visit tetondems.org for the most up-to-date information. A caucus in Jackson was scheduled to be held on April 4 but the Wyoming Democratic Party announced on March 12 that the caucus was cancelled due to concerns about social gatherings. Voting by mail is the best choice, according to the state party.
This year the Wyoming Democratic Party introduced ranked choice voting, meaning a voter can rank up to five candidates on the ballot, although all but three of those candidates have exited the race.
The Teton County Republican caucus occurred on March 12 at the Angler Inn in Jackson, and Alta residents had to attend to participate. During the caucus, county conservatives selected delegates to send to the county convention, which may still happen on April 7. The state convention is scheduled to be held on May 9.
Hawaii and Alaska are also participating in the April 4 primary. Louisiana was scheduled to participate but announced on March 13 that its primary would be delayed due to the pandemic.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.