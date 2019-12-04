Alliance Title & Escrow Corp held their 8th annual ‘Closing the Hunger Gap’ food drive this October. Non-perishable food items and funds were collected by Alliance Title’s Driggs Branch to benefit the Teton Valley Food Pantry. The branch collected over 300 pounds of food from our customers the entire month.
Along with the Alliance Title Food Drive, the Boy Scouts of America – Scouting For Food also collected over 5,300 pounds of food. At the end of the month, the branch donated a portion of their October revenue to the Teton Valley Food Pantry in the amount of $897. Alliance Title is pleased with the great success of the food drive and thanks the community for their ongoing participation and generosity!
Since its inaugural year in 2012, Alliance Title’s ‘Closing the Hunger Gap’ companywide food drive campaign has donated 217,352 pounds of food and $202,109.65 local food banks in Idaho, Montana and Washington. To view pictures of current and past ‘Closing the Hunger Gap’ food drive efforts, please visit https://www.facebook.com/myalliancetitle.
About Alliance Title & Escrow Corp.
Based in Boise, Idaho since 1995, Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. offers a complete range of residential and commercial real estate title, escrow and information services. Providing both centralized and local solutions tailored to meet the needs of their varying customer demographics, Alliance Title has 25 branch locations throughout Idaho and parts of Montana and Washington. Alliance Title is a known leader for their adaptability to changing markets and their proactive use of technology. For more information, visit www.alliancetitle.com.
