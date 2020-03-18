Continuing our service to you while doing our part to address the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic is very important. At this time, all cabin rentals on our local national forest will close to ensure safe social distancing. Reservation holders will be contacted via email or phone. While access to the forest remains open, we are asking all visitors to self-assess using the following USDA provided questions before entering our facilities:
· Have you, someone living in your household, someone with you, someone you have been in close or frequent contact with, or someone you are caring for been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had any contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19?
In the last 14 days, have you, someone living in your household, or someone you have been in close or frequent contact with, or someone you are caring for returned from or made a travel connection through a CDC Level 2 or Level 3 country or State Department Level 3 or Level 4 country. For a list of travel advisories, please visit https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories.html/.
· Do you currently have, or have you had within the last 24 hours, any cold or flu symptoms, including a fever greater than 100.4, shortness of breath, body aches and coughing?
If the answer to all of these questions is ‘NO,’ please call your local Ranger District for assistance in obtaining entrance to the office. This may include setting up an appointment to enhance social distancing and minimize the number of visitors in our office at one time.
If any of the answers to the questions are ‘YES,’ we ask that you still call one of the numbers below so we may see how we may assist your need through other means besides face-to-face.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.
Ashton/Island Park Ranger District- 208-652-7442
Dubois Ranger District - 208-374-5422
Teton Basin Ranger District - 208-354-2312
Palisades Ranger District - 208-523-1412
Forest Supervisor's Office - 208-557-5900
Westside Ranger District - 208-236-7500
Soda Springs Ranger District - 208-547-4356
Montpelier Ranger District - 208-847-0375
Our top priority will always be the health and safety of our visitors, permittees, employees and communities where we live, work and play. We understand this is a rapidly evolving situation. Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and focus on recreating safely on your public lands while protecting yourself, Forest Service employees and our volunteers. If you have questions or concerns about how this might affect your situation, please do not hesitate to reach out to your local district ranger office.
