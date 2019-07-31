Organizations team up for Teton Valley Cares back-to-school event
As summer draws to a close and families prepare their kids for another school year, the Community Resource Center of Teton Valley is partnering with other organizations to offer a free new event to smooth everyone’s way back into school.
Teton Valley Cares is a back-to-school event open to all Teton Valley students, regardless of socioeconomic status. It will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at Driggs Elementary.
CRC executive director Betsy Hawkins has been working on this project for months, bringing in Teton Valley Health, the Education Foundation of Teton Valley, and Subs for Santa, as well as local churches and health care providers.
“We had a very similar version of this in my home town,” said Hawkins, who is originally from Tennessee. “We have some fabulous community partnerships here.”
When kids show up for Teton Valley Cares, they’ll receive punch cards for different stations, including physical and dental exams and hearing and vision screenings.
Hawkins said the health screenings are the most important aspect of the event. While the Education Foundation does offer free vision and hearing exams a little later in the school year, getting check-ups before the year actually starts is a great way to catch an impairment before it impacts a kid’s educational experience.
“The screenings are essential to ensure all children are ready to succeed,” she explained.
Stylists will be on site to provide free haircuts. Church in the Tetons and St Francis of the Tetons Episcopal Church have done toiletry drives and there will also be backpacks, school supplies, food, and clothing available for kids who need them.
According to the Teton Valley Community Health Needs Assessment issued by Teton Valley Health in 2016, one out of every five Teton County children lives in poverty. In the school district, over 38 percent of students participate in the free and reduced lunch program. The goal of Teton Valley Cares is to help connect those kids with the resources they need, as well as to make life just a bit easier for everyone heading into September.
“Families can often use a little extra help around the beginning of the school year,” Hawkins said. “It can be expensive.”
CRC has put out the call for volunteers to do crowd control by ushering kids through the stations. The organization can also use some help with translation, set up, and break down. Reach out to info@crctv.org if interested.
