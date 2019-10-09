The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, through its High Five Initiative, is turning to Idaho mayors to help shine a spotlight on the importance of children being physically active.
Approximately 77 Idaho mayors take center stage in October during the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, where each will try to average 10,000 steps a day to earn $1,000 for their community. This year, all three mayors from Teton Valley will participate including Driggs Mayor Hyrum Johnson, Tetonia Mayor Gloria Hoopes and for the first time, Victor Mayor Jeff Potter.
“I have found the walking challenge to be extremely rewarding,” said Johnson who will walk for the third year in a row this year. “Each year I’ve engaged with teachers at Rendezvous Elementary. I’ve also really enjoyed walking with other groups as well. Last year I enjoyed a (nearly three hour) walk with the W.H.A.L.E.S. group around town. I hope to engage with them again this year.”
In 2017, the City of Driggs purchased a {span}Little Free Library at the City Transit Center,{/span} in 2018 the city combined funds with another Blue Cross Foundation grant to install the crossing beacon on north HWY 33, near the Airport – all from a walk around the town.
“Mayors are leaders in their communities, and when they advocate for something as important as being active, it sends a powerful message,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health in a news release last week. “We appreciate all of the mayors who participate and set great examples for their communities.”
Mayors are encouraged — and rewarded with bonus steps — for visiting schools and walking with children and reminding them how important it is to be physically active.
This is my first year participating, for no reason other than I missed the emails from AIC,” said Potter. “I lead a fairly active lifestyle and am optimistic I’ll be able to hit my 10,000 step daily goal consistently. I’m in it to represent our active community and work toward getting ready for hockey and ski season in the course. I also hope to organize some walks with the kids at Victor Elementary and the Community School. Assuming I meet the daily average goal, I would encourage allocating the funds toward future matches for future Safe Routes to School projects.”
The challenge runs October 1-31. Hoopes did not immediately return a request fro comment.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.