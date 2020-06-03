The Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport board has long seen underwing camping as an opportunity to attract recreational pilots to the area, and now it has secured the funding and started work on the project.
When the airport campground is completed, pilots will be able to land and pitch their tents next to the runway. It’s a convenient way for aviation enthusiasts to explore the area or use Driggs as a jumping-off point for trips deep into the Idaho backcountry.
“The airport is ideally positioned for a campground,” Mayor Hyrum Johnson said. “Driggs is a community on the edge of so much wilderness yet with such great services close to the airport.”
The site, which is on a city-owned lot west of the runway and north of Warbirds Cafe, will include a pilot shelter, picnic table, fire ring, utilities, and a portable restroom. It will have space to accommodate between six and eight small aircraft.
Airport board chair Tim Riley told the city council in May that those improvements were only phase one of a more elaborate campground.
“We could make a really nice world class facility out there,” he said. “We’re just trying right now to get the facility up to prove the point.”
The project, which will cost around $14,000, enjoys financial support from the Recreational Aviation Foundation, as well as private donations, municipal support, and hundreds of volunteer hours. Through a grant from the Idaho Aviation Association, pilots can borrow bikes to get around town.
Teton County, Wyoming, recently applied for a large federal grant that, if awarded, would include funding to extend the pathway on the east side of Highway 33 to the airport, adding more accessibility for a car-free aviation experience.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the state has nearly 100 backcountry airstrips, including 42 on US Forest Service land, which is why, Riley explained, Idaho is known to backcountry pilots as “a mini-Alaska.” The closest available underwing camping in Idaho is at Henry’s Lake or Rigby.
Pilots will be charged a nominal $10 per night camping fee. Riley explained that revenue from camping won’t pay for the campground improvements; rather, having a campground will attract more visitors and establish Driggs as a recreational aviation destination.
“It is an opportunity to promote Driggs as more of a general aviation facility and bring us more exposure,” airport administrator Lori Kyle added.
