Elizabeth Jolley, a Teton High School senior and resident of Victor, has been selected as a participant for the nationwide 2022 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program.
The AQHA Ranching Heritage YHD program showcases the horses bred and raised by AQHA Ranching Heritage members by matching weanlings with AQHYA members. Youth in this program are engaged in the horse industry at a fundamental level that is both fun and educational.
Jolley was given the 2022, palomino, colt American Quarter Horse, RWS Teton FrostyGold from the AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder Raymond Sutton Ranch of South Dakota.
Throughout the 2022 year, Jolley will compete in monthly challenges, compete through video and written testing, online classes, training by AQHA leaders and other fundamentals, and present her horse to a certified AQHA Professional Horseman for judging on how well she is conditioning and training her colt. In October of 2022, scholarship winners will be announced.
The program is an excellent educational experience, in addition to serving as a scholarship opportunity.
The horses used in the program were bred by AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders, which are working cattle ranches with a remuda of at least five AQHA-registered mares that produce ranch horses. The participating Ranching Heritage Breeders donated weanlings for the program participants to evaluate, raise and train. To learn more about the AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program, visit www.aqha.com/yhd.
Founded in 1940, the American Quarter Horse Association is the largest equine breed organization in the world. With headquarters in Amarillo, Texas, AQHA has a membership of more than 230,000 people in 86 countries and has registered more than 6 million horses in 95 countries.
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.