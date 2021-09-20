With only two weeks left at the Teton Valley Farmer’s Market, producers are now in the sprint towards the finish line.
That doesn’t mean it’s a bad time to pick up some new skills for next year though.
Tetonia’s Dusty Hound Farms is proud to host a soil health workshop Thursday, Sept. 23 as a part of the University of Idaho Extension’s Cultivating Success program.
Extension educator Jennifer Werlin explained the USDA grant-funded program, and how it can benefit smaller-scale producers in the area.
“Two years ago we received a USDA farming and ranching grant,” said Werlin. “The whole purpose of that grant is to figure out the best way to teach adult learners.”
That workshop takes place rain or shine from 3:30 to 6 p.m., and will be taught by Werlin and fellow extension educator Ariel Agenbroad. Dusty Hound sits about seven miles west out of Tetonia, registration can be found here.
The workshop will focus on evaluating soil and its physical, chemical, and biological properties.
“We’ll explore various methods to enhance soil fertility and organic matter,” said Werlin.
Werlin stressed the importance of having healthy soil, as its role in food growth and production is crucial.
“Organic matter is everything, If you’re growing crops that’s where you get the nutrients to grow the plants,” said Werlin.
Another major goal of this workshop is to be able to get farmers the tools they need to be more self-sufficient when looking at soil health.
“We want them to be able to say ok, with this little toolkit and checklist I’ll be able to evaluate my own soil on my property,” said Werlin.
The workshop will be taught in a way that prioritizes hands-on learning, which Werlin has seen to be the most efficient way of learning. Teton County, with a high rate of people working other jobs, also offers some challenges for the workshop.
“We’re finding that in Teton County, because a lot of people are working other jobs, that having a condensed, intensive one-day workshop will be more effective and easier for them,” said Werlin.“We know that hands-on, learning by doing is the most effective approach.”
Werlin is happy to be working with Dusty Hound, as they have worked together in the past and are set to keep collaborating in the future.
Farmer Rebeca Nolan feels the same way. Dusty Hound is one of five sites across the state that are exploring the extension’s farm learning opportunities.
“A lot of what Jen’s doing with local food systems really resonates with us and how we became farmers,” said Nolan. “We didn’t have this dream about just becoming farmers, we care a lot about food.”
Werlin expects a “various spectrum” of people to attend the workshop, alluding to how these lessons can benefit anyone that decides to come.
“I imagine that at the workshop we’ll have gardeners there that aren’t doing production agriculture or even market production but are just avid gardeners that want to do better,” said Werlin. “We hope that they’ll also be able to get ideas and figure out the goals for their property.”
Market producers such as Dusty Hound then are encouraged to implement these practices on their property, further enhancing the quality of the product they bring to market.
“It’s important for people to know where that food comes from and to trust the people that are raising their food or growing their food,” said Nolan.
Attendees are urged to be ready for outdoor weather and advised to dress accordingly. For any indoor classroom sessions, the U of I requires facemasks per university policy.