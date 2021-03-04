Alison Godlewski is a woman on a mission — a deliciously nutritious and specific mission, in fact.
“It’s a personal pursuit of mine to get 200 people to try growing sprouts and microgreens this year,” Godlewski explained with a bright grin. To achieve her goal of spreading the word about this easy small-scale way to grow food at home, she has hosted a series of online classes to teach people the basics of sprouting.
“I’m passionate about all things related to food and sustainability,” explained Godlewski. “I’ve been teaching classes on how to grow your own sprouts and microgreens. I started with an in-person class for Full Circle Education. It went over so well, I’ve been doing virtual classes to meet the additional demand!”
So far, Godlewski has hosted five online courses, and has another scheduled for the evening of March 9. She’s so passionate about reaching her goal of sharing sprouting and microgreen basics with community members, she’s offering her course at no cost. “It’s absolutely free, I want there to be no barriers for anyone who is interested in learning.”
“In the class, I cover the incredible benefits of sprouts and micros, how to grow them, along with cooking with them, and resources on where to buy everything you need,” she summarized.
“People seem to love to learn how to grow their own food. They think it’s fun and empowering and gives them a connection to their food. And they are often surprised to find out about how eco-friendly the practice is. All of the health benefits seem to be a popular part of the class too,” she said.
Sprouting grains, legumes, and seeds is an ancient practice. The process begins to naturally break down the protective layers of the grain, seed, or bean, and thereby makes its nutritional abundance more easily digestible and available when eaten.
Godlewski said that people are frequently surprised at the wide diversity of plants that benefit from being sprouted. While some — like alfalfa, radish, broccoli, and other microgreens — can be enjoyed raw in salads, on sandwiches, or in soups, others still need to be cooked after sprouting. The class, which runs just over an hour, covers all of the basics for these kinds of approaches.
Class attendee Kevin Schaum was thrilled at the surprising facts he gathered during the class. “I was surprised to learn how easy and fast it is to grow sprouts at home and also how sprouts are much more nutrient-dense than most salad greens,” he said. “I also learned that sprouts aren’t widely available to purchase at grocery stores because they have a shorter shelf life, but when growing them at home from seeds they are very cost effective and that they end up being cheaper than buying salad greens from the store.”
In addition to virtual classes, Godlewski hosts a Facebook group for class attendees to continue to support and educate one another. While most participants have been from the region, she said, the virtual platform has allowed people from all across the country to participate. “The last group even had someone from Canada!” she boasted enthusiastically.
To get the latest updates on upcoming classes and other opportunities, visit Godlewski’s Facebook page: All About Sprouts.