Livestock
Beef Overall Showmanship
Ryley Matkin Grand Champion
Braeden Furniss Reserve Champion
Market Beef
Ryley Matkin Grand Champion
Braeden Furniss Reserve Champion
Gavin Crow Blue Ribbon
Beef Sr. Showmanship
Ryley Matkin Grand Champion
Beef Inter. Showmanship
Gavin Crow Reserve Champion
Braeden Furniss Grand Champion
Overall Beef Showmanship
Lily Wilcox Grand Champion
Adysen Clayton Reserve Champion
Market Swine Placing
Kaitlyn Hill Grand Champion
Lily Wilcox Reserve Champion
Kylie Jennings Blue Ribbon
Kendryn Furniss Blue Ribbon
Bowen Jordan Blue Ribbon
Adele Moulton Blue Ribbon
Jordan Beard Blue Ribbon
Dawson Furniss Blue Ribbon
Jack Jordan Blue Ribbon
Beck Jordan Blue Ribbon
Tyler Sachse Blue Ribbon
Brinley Wilson Blue Ribbon
JD Hill Blue Ribbon
Garret Wilson Blue Ribbon
Jaysten Chavez Blue Ribbon
Mia Markegard Blue Ribbon
Colter Salsbury Blue Ribbon
Edie Barnes Blue Ribbon
Mason Salsbury Blue Ribbon
Thea Jarry Blue Ribbon
Weston Barnes Blue Ribbon
Taytum Jennings Blue Ribbon
Landon Barnes Blue Ribbon
Swine Overall Showmanship
Lily Wilcox Grand Champion
Kylie Jennings Reserve Champion
Swine Sr. Showmanship
Lily Wilcox Grand Champion
Weston Barnes Blue Ribbon
Adele Moulton Blue Ribbon
Jack Jordan Blue Ribbon
Brixton Jordan Blue Ribbon
Mason Salsbury Blue Ribbon
JD Hill Blue Ribbon
Tyler Sachse Reserve Champion
Swine Inter. Showmanship
Kylie Jennings Grand Champion
Kaitlyn Hill Reserve Champion
Braeden Furniss Blue Ribbon
Garrett Wilson Blue Ribbon
Brinley Wilson Blue Ribbon
Beck Jordan Blue Ribbon
Jaysten Grover Blue Ribbon
Madyson Davis Blue Ribbon
Gavin Crow Blue Ribbon
Landon Barnes Blue Ribbon
Swine Jr. Showmanship
Taytum Jennings Grand Champion
Mia Markegard Reserve Champion
Bowen Jordan Blue Ribbon
David Beard Blue Ribbon
Jordyn Beard Blue Ribbon
Colter Salsbury Blue Ribbon
Kendryn Furniss Blue Ribbon
Edie Barnes Blue Ribbon
Thea Jarry Blue Ribbon
Pee Wee Swine
Dawson Furniss Green Ribbon
Kallie Markegard Green Ribbon
Hendrik Jordan Green Ribbon
Bryson Furniss Green Ribbon
Lamb Overall Showmanship
Weston Barnes Grand Champion
Adele Moulton Reserve Champion
Market Lamb
Weston Barnes Grand Champion
Landon Barnes Reserve Champion
Colter Salsbury Blue Ribbon
Jaysten Chavex Blue Ribbon
Jaysten Chavex Blue Ribbon
Adele Moulton Blue Ribbon
Abigail Jacobs Blue Ribbon
Mason Salsbury Blue Ribbon
Edie Barnes Blue Ribbon
Rayo Williams Red Ribbon
Lamb Sr. Showmanship
Weston Barnes Reserve Champion
Adele Moulton Grand Champion
Mason Salsbury Blue Ribbon
Lamb Inter. Showmanship
Landon Barnes Grand Champion
Jaysten Grover Reserve Champion
Abigail Jacob Blue Ribbon
Lamb Jr. Showmanship
Edie Barnes Grand Champion
Rayo Williams Reserve Champion
Colter Salsbury Blue Ribbon
Pee Wee Sheep
Ben Williams Green Ribbon
Lio Williams Green Ribbon
L7 Winter Ewe Lambs
Adele Moulton Grand Champion
Overall Rabbit
Abigail Jacob Grand Best of Show
Thea Jarry Reserve Best of Show
Rabbit Inter. Showmanship
Abigail Jacob Grand Champion
Rabbit Jr. Showmanship
Thea Jarry Grand Champion
Lily Banks Reserve Champion
Scarlet Lemieux Blue Ribbon
Landon Lemieux Blue Ribbon
Finley Hansen Blue Ribbon
Pee Wee Rabbit
Taylor Gridley Green Ribbon
Senior Buck - 6 Month & older
Thea Jarry Grand Champion
Senior Doe - 6 Months & older
Abigail Jacob Grand Champion
Scarlet Lemieux Reserve Champion
Landon Lemieux Blue Ribbon
Lily Barnes Blue Ribbon
Junior Buck - Under 6 Months
Finley Hansen Grand Champion
Overall Turkey Showmanship
Paisley Hansen Grand Champion
Taylor Beebe Reserve Champion
Turkey Inter. Showmanship
Taylor Beebe Grand Champion
Gracie Huston Reserve Champion
Finley Huston Blue Ribbon
Madyson Davis Blue Ribbon
Turkey JR. Showmanship
Paisley Hansen Grand Champion
Mason Beebe Reserve Champion
Josie Beebe Blue Ribbon
Alexis Hansen Blue Ribbon
David Beard Blue Ribbon
Jordyn Beard Blue Ribbon
Pee Wee Turkey Showmanship
Beathan Mullen Green Ribbon
Hannah Beebe Green Ribbon
Evan Hansen Green Ribbon
Market Turkey
Taylor Beebe Grand Champion
Alexis Hansen Reserve Champion
Madyson Beard-Davis Blue Ribbon
David Beard Blue Ribbon
Jordyn Beard Blue Ribbon
Finley Huston Blue Ribbon
Gracie Huston Blue Ribbon
Paisley Hansen Blue Ribbon
Mason Beebe Blue Ribbon
Jocelyn Beebe Blue Ribbon
Goat Overall Showmanship
Lily Wilcox Grand Champion
Adysen Clayton Reserve Champion
Goat Sr. Showmanship
Lily Wilcox Grand Champion
Adysen Clayton Reserve Champion
Goat Inter. Showmanship
Kaycee Cisco Grand Champion
Adeline Hansen Reserve Champion
Abigail Jacob Blue Ribbon
Payton Hansen Blue Ribbon
Warner Clayton Blue Ribbon
Goat Jr. Showmanship
Paisley Hansen Grand Champion
Ezra Hansen Reserve Champion
Claire Cisco Blue Ribbon
Alexis Hansen Blue Ribbon
Market Goat
Payton Hansen Grand Champion
Ezra Hansen Reserve Champion
Warner Clayton Blue Ribbon
Adeline Hansen Blue Ribbon
Adysen Clayton Blue Ribbon
Abigail Jacob Blue Ribbon
Claire Cisco Blue Ribbon
Lily Wilcox Blue Ribbon
Paisley Hansen Blue Ribbon
Kaycee Cisco Blue Ribbon
Alexis Hansen Blue Ribbon
Pee Wee Goats
Evan Hansen Green Ribbon
Breeding Goats
Lily Wilcox Grand Champion
Adeline Hansen Reserve Champion
Alexis Hansen Blue Ribbon
Abigail Jacob Blue Ribbon
Equestrian
Western Horsemanship
Hailey Chambers Grand Champion
Tristan Montesano Reserve Champion
Jimmi Williamson White Ribbon
Edie Barnes White Ribbon
Jessie Thackray White Ribbon
Sage Allen Blue Ribbon
Elizabeth Jolley Red Ribbon
Trail Horse Sr.
Hailey Chambers Grand Champion
Sage Allen Reserve Champion
Elizabeth Jolley Red Ribbon
Anna Johnson Red Ribbon
Trail Horse Inter.
Jimmi Williamson Grand Champion
Kaycee Cisco Reserve Champion
Trail Horse Jr.
Tristan Montesano Grand Champion
Edie Barnes Reserve Champion
Jessie Thackray Red Ribbon
Claire Cisco Red Ribbon
Jr. English Equitation
Tristan Montesano Grand Champion
Edie Barnes Reserve Champion
Jessie Thackray Red Ribbon
Inter English Equitation
Jimmi Williamson Grand Champion
Sr. English Equitation
Hailey Chambers Grand Champion
Elizabeth Jolley Reserve Champion
Youth Jumper
Elizabeth Jolley Grand Champion
Hailey Chambers Reserve Champion
Tristan Montesano Blue Ribbon
Jimmi Williamson Red Ribbon
Edie Barnes Red Ribbon
Working Ranch
Dummy Roping ( Unit 1 )
Elizabeth Jolley Grand Champion
Tristan Montesano Reserve Champion
Stockton Williamson Blue Ribbon
Ranch Roping (Unit 2 )
Lily Wilcox Grand Champion
Jimmi Williamson Reserve Champion
Ranch Roping (Unit 3 )
Sage Allen BR
Hailey Chambers RR
Stationing ( Unit 1 )
Eliazbeth Jolley Grand Champion
Stockton Williamson Reserve Champion
Tristan Montesano Blue Ribbon
Stationing ( Unit 2 )
Jimmi Williamson Grand Champion
Lily Wilcox Reserve Champion
Stationing (Unit 3 )
Sage Allen Grand Champion
Hailey Chambers Reserve Champion
Team Sorting
Lily Wilcox Blue Ribbon
Hailey Chambers Blue Ribbon
Sage Allen Blue Ribbon
Tristan Montesano Reserve Champion
Jimmi Williamson Reserve Champion
Stockton Williamson Reserve Champion
Elizabeth Jolley Grand Champion
Jimmi Williamson Grand Champion
Hailey Chambers Grand Champion
Canine
Dog Best of Show
Tristan Montesano Grand Champion
Ridge Adams Reserve Champion
Dog Inter. Novice 1st Year Showmanship
Kale Sarthou Grand Champion
Dog Inter. Open Showmanship
Ridge Adams Grand Champion
Owen Smith Reserve Champion
Dog Jr. Novice 1st year Showmanship
Thea Jarry Grand Champion
Dog Jr. Open Showmanship
Tristan Montesano Grand Champion
Rainey Adams Reserve Champion
Dog Phase 1 Beg. Class A
Kale Sarthou Grand Champion
Dog Phase 1 Beg. Class B
Tristan Montesano Grand Champion
Dog Phase II Pre Novice
Owen Smith Grand Champion
Rainey Adams Reserve Champion
Dog Phase III Novice
Ridge Adams Grand Champion
Arts and Crafts
Sr Leathercraft
Shea Myers Grand Champion
Quinn Roberts Reserve Champion
Paige Tonks Blue Ribbon
Inter. Leather
Rylee Myers Grand Champion
Adeline Hansen Reserve Champion
Quinn Roberts Blue Ribbon
Taylor Beebe Blue Ribbon
Sariah Johnson Blue Ribbon
Jr Leather
Mason Beebe Grand Champion
Kent Johnson Reserve Champion
Paisley Hansen Blue Ribbon
Henry Sarthou Blue Ribbon
Jessie Thackray Red Ribbon
Sr Sewing Clothing
Alex Robles Grand Champion
Inter. Sewing
Katy Mehia Sosa Blue Ribbon
Adeline Hansen Reserve Champion
Sariah Johnson Red Rosette
Jr Sewing
Sophia Adolfson Red Rosette
Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Mylee Webster Blue Ribbon
Paisley Hansen Grand Champion
Alexis Hansen Blue Ribbon
Inter. Style Review
Adeline Hansen Blue Rosette
Sariah Johnson Red Rosette
Jr. Style Review
Mylee Webster Grand Champion
Paisley Hansen Reserve Champion
Alexis Hansen Blue Ribbon
Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Sr Quilting
Quinn Roberts Grand Champion
Katlyn Roberts Reserve Champion
Ada Leavitt Blue Ribbon
Adysen Clayton Blue Ribbon
Inter. Quilting
Emri Smith Grand Champion
Mary Stout Blue Ribbon
Martha Stout Blue Ribbon
Quinn Roberts Blue Ribbon
Taylor Ockander Blue Ribbon
Jr Quilting
Eden Smith Grand Champion
Sr Art
Axel Cauzza Blue Rosette
Inter. Art
Lana Cauzza Grand Champion
Sariah Johnson Red Rosette
Rose Champlain Red Ribbon
Jr Art
Mylee Webster Blue Rosette
Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Erik Johnson Blue Ribbon
Inter. Crochet
Lana Cauzza Grand Champion
Rose Champlain Red Rosette
Jr Crochet
Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Inter. Craft
Rylee Myers Grand Champion
Adeline Hansen Red Rosette
Emrie Smith Blue Ribbon
Jr Craft
Alexis Hansen Blue Rosette
Paisley Hansen Red Rosette
Clayton Webster Blue Ribbon
Shooting
Overall Rifle
Quinn Roberts Grand Champion
Rylee Myers Reserve Champion
Sr Rifle
Katlyn Roberts Grand Champion
Inter. Rifle
Quinn Roberts Grand Champion
Rylee Myers Reserve Champion
Ridge Adams Blue Ribbon
Ben Hansen Blue Ribbon
Jr Rifle
Stockton Williamson Grand Champion
Rainey Adam Reserve Champion
Finley Hansen Blue Ribbon
Sr Shotgun
Axel Cauzza Grand Champion
Tyler Sachse Grand Champion
Tehani Bowman Reserve Champion
Trysten Bowman Blue Ribbon
Inter. Shotgun
Kaitlyn Hill Grand Champion
Overall Shotgun Champions
Axel Cauzza Grand Champion
Tyler Sachse Grand Champion
Tehani Bowman Reserve Champion
Junior Archer
Stockton Williams Grand Champion
Mason Beebe Reserve Champion
Paisley Hansen Blue Ribbon
Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Jacob Tonks Blue Ribbon
Henry Sarthou Blue Ribbon
Alexis Hansen Blue Ribbon
Intermediate Archer
Finley Huston Grand Champion
Lana Cauzza Reserve Champion
Adeline Hansen Blue Ribbon
Gracie Houston Blue Ribbon
Rose Chambers Blue Ribbon
Taylor Beebe Blue Ribbon
Senior Archer
Axel Cauzza Grand Champion
Wyatt Reece Reserve Champion
Tyler Sachse Blue Ribbon
Tehani Bowman Blue Ribbon
Trysten Bowman Blue Ribbon
Carl Ripplinger Blue Ribbon
Overall Archery Shoot Champions
Axel Cauzza Grand Champion
Wyatt Reece Reserve Champion
Cooking
Inter. Cooking
Emrie Smith Grand Champion
Camila Albies Blue Ribbon
Jr Cooking
Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Isabel Adolfson Red Ribbon
Sr Cake Decorating
Shea Myers Grand Champion
Ada Leavitt Red Rosette
Inter. Cake Decorating
Camila Albies Blue Rosette
Susan Leavitt Red Rosette
Jr. Cake Decorating
Sylvia Leavitt Blue Rosette
Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Assorted
Jr Yoga
Sophia Adolfson Red Ribbon
Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Inter. Vet Science
Eden Smith Reserve Champion
Josie Corum Red Rosette
Jr Vet Science
Mylee Webster Grand Champion
Inter. Horseless Horse
Camila Albies Reserve Champion
Jr Horseless Horse
Mylee Webster Grand Champion
Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Cloverbud
Madison Albies Green Ribbon
Sr Hiking
Jacob Ockander Blue Ribbon
Inter. Hiking
Rylee Myers Grand Champion
Taylor Ockander Blue Ribbon
Camila Albies Blue Ribbon
Jr Hiking
Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon
Lucas Ockander Blue Ribbon
Gardening & Beekeeping
Sophia Adolfson Blue Rosette
Isabel Adolfson Red Rosette
Cloverbud Gardening & Beekeeping
Madison Albies Green Ribbon
Kyler Werlin Green Ribbon
Cloverbud Animal Club
Ryan Johnson Green Ribbon
Harper Montesano Green Ribbon
Kyler Werlin Green Ribbon
Clayton Webster Green Ribbon
Reece Adams Green Ribbon
Evan Hansen Green Ribbon
Samantha Johnson Green Ribbon
Leo William Green Ribbon
Grant Guex Green Ribbon
Ben William Green Ribbon
Eliza Leavitt Green Ribbon
Ava Walker Green Ribbon
Truman Leavitt Green Ribbon
Kalie Markegard Green Ribbon