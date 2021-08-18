  • Livestock

Beef Overall Showmanship

Ryley Matkin Grand Champion

Braeden Furniss Reserve Champion

Market Beef

Ryley Matkin Grand Champion

Braeden Furniss Reserve Champion

Gavin Crow Blue Ribbon

Beef Sr. Showmanship

Ryley Matkin Grand Champion

Beef Inter. Showmanship

Gavin Crow Reserve Champion

Braeden Furniss Grand Champion

Overall Beef Showmanship

Lily Wilcox Grand Champion

Adysen Clayton Reserve Champion

Market Swine Placing

Kaitlyn Hill Grand Champion

Lily Wilcox Reserve Champion

Kylie Jennings Blue Ribbon

Kendryn Furniss Blue Ribbon

Bowen Jordan Blue Ribbon

Adele Moulton Blue Ribbon

Jordan Beard Blue Ribbon

Dawson Furniss Blue Ribbon

Jack Jordan Blue Ribbon

Beck Jordan Blue Ribbon

Tyler Sachse Blue Ribbon

Brinley Wilson Blue Ribbon

JD Hill Blue Ribbon

Garret Wilson Blue Ribbon

Jaysten Chavez Blue Ribbon

Mia Markegard Blue Ribbon

Colter Salsbury Blue Ribbon

Edie Barnes Blue Ribbon

Mason Salsbury Blue Ribbon

Thea Jarry Blue Ribbon

Weston Barnes Blue Ribbon

Taytum Jennings Blue Ribbon

Landon Barnes Blue Ribbon

Swine Overall Showmanship

Lily Wilcox Grand Champion

Kylie Jennings Reserve Champion

Swine Sr. Showmanship

Lily Wilcox Grand Champion

Weston Barnes Blue Ribbon

Adele Moulton Blue Ribbon

Jack Jordan Blue Ribbon

Brixton Jordan Blue Ribbon

Mason Salsbury Blue Ribbon

JD Hill Blue Ribbon

Tyler Sachse Reserve Champion

Swine Inter. Showmanship

Kylie Jennings Grand Champion

Kaitlyn Hill Reserve Champion

Braeden Furniss Blue Ribbon

Garrett Wilson Blue Ribbon

Brinley Wilson Blue Ribbon

Beck Jordan Blue Ribbon

Jaysten Grover Blue Ribbon

Madyson Davis Blue Ribbon

Gavin Crow Blue Ribbon

Landon Barnes Blue Ribbon

Swine Jr. Showmanship

Taytum Jennings Grand Champion

Mia Markegard Reserve Champion

Bowen Jordan Blue Ribbon

David Beard Blue Ribbon

Jordyn Beard Blue Ribbon

Colter Salsbury Blue Ribbon

Kendryn Furniss Blue Ribbon

Edie Barnes Blue Ribbon

Thea Jarry Blue Ribbon

Pee Wee Swine

Dawson Furniss Green Ribbon

Kallie Markegard Green Ribbon

Hendrik Jordan Green Ribbon

Bryson Furniss Green Ribbon

Lamb Overall Showmanship

Weston Barnes Grand Champion

Adele Moulton Reserve Champion

Market Lamb

Weston Barnes Grand Champion

Landon Barnes Reserve Champion

Colter Salsbury Blue Ribbon

Jaysten Chavex Blue Ribbon

Jaysten Chavex Blue Ribbon

Adele Moulton Blue Ribbon

Abigail Jacobs Blue Ribbon

Mason Salsbury Blue Ribbon

Edie Barnes Blue Ribbon

Rayo Williams Red Ribbon

Lamb Sr. Showmanship

Weston Barnes Reserve Champion

Adele Moulton Grand Champion

Mason Salsbury Blue Ribbon

Lamb Inter. Showmanship

Landon Barnes Grand Champion

Jaysten Grover Reserve Champion

Abigail Jacob Blue Ribbon

Lamb Jr. Showmanship

Edie Barnes Grand Champion

Rayo Williams Reserve Champion

Colter Salsbury Blue Ribbon

Pee Wee Sheep

Ben Williams Green Ribbon

Lio Williams Green Ribbon

L7 Winter Ewe Lambs

Adele Moulton Grand Champion

Overall Rabbit

Abigail Jacob Grand Best of Show

Thea Jarry Reserve Best of Show

Rabbit Inter. Showmanship

Abigail Jacob Grand Champion

Rabbit Jr. Showmanship

Thea Jarry Grand Champion

Lily Banks Reserve Champion

Scarlet Lemieux Blue Ribbon

Landon Lemieux Blue Ribbon

Finley Hansen Blue Ribbon

Pee Wee Rabbit

Taylor Gridley Green Ribbon

Senior Buck - 6 Month & older

Thea Jarry Grand Champion

Senior Doe - 6 Months & older

Abigail Jacob Grand Champion

Scarlet Lemieux Reserve Champion

Landon Lemieux Blue Ribbon

Lily Barnes Blue Ribbon

Junior Buck - Under 6 Months

Finley Hansen Grand Champion

Overall Turkey Showmanship

Paisley Hansen Grand Champion

Taylor Beebe Reserve Champion

Turkey Inter. Showmanship

Taylor Beebe Grand Champion

Gracie Huston Reserve Champion

Finley Huston Blue Ribbon

Madyson Davis Blue Ribbon

Turkey JR. Showmanship

Paisley Hansen Grand Champion

Mason Beebe Reserve Champion

Josie Beebe Blue Ribbon

Alexis Hansen Blue Ribbon

David Beard Blue Ribbon

Jordyn Beard Blue Ribbon

Pee Wee Turkey Showmanship

Beathan Mullen Green Ribbon

Hannah Beebe Green Ribbon

Evan Hansen Green Ribbon

Market Turkey

Taylor Beebe Grand Champion

Alexis Hansen Reserve Champion

Madyson Beard-Davis Blue Ribbon

David Beard Blue Ribbon

Jordyn Beard Blue Ribbon

Finley Huston Blue Ribbon

Gracie Huston Blue Ribbon

Paisley Hansen Blue Ribbon

Mason Beebe Blue Ribbon

Jocelyn Beebe Blue Ribbon

Goat Overall Showmanship

Lily Wilcox Grand Champion

Adysen Clayton Reserve Champion

Goat Sr. Showmanship

Lily Wilcox Grand Champion

Adysen Clayton Reserve Champion

Goat Inter. Showmanship

Kaycee Cisco Grand Champion

Adeline Hansen Reserve Champion

Abigail Jacob Blue Ribbon

Payton Hansen Blue Ribbon

Warner Clayton Blue Ribbon

Goat Jr. Showmanship

Paisley Hansen Grand Champion

Ezra Hansen Reserve Champion

Claire Cisco Blue Ribbon

Alexis Hansen Blue Ribbon

Market Goat

Payton Hansen Grand Champion

Ezra Hansen Reserve Champion

Warner Clayton Blue Ribbon

Adeline Hansen Blue Ribbon

Adysen Clayton Blue Ribbon

Abigail Jacob Blue Ribbon

Claire Cisco Blue Ribbon

Lily Wilcox Blue Ribbon

Paisley Hansen Blue Ribbon

Kaycee Cisco Blue Ribbon

Alexis Hansen Blue Ribbon

Pee Wee Goats

Evan Hansen Green Ribbon

Breeding Goats

Lily Wilcox Grand Champion

Adeline Hansen Reserve Champion

Alexis Hansen Blue Ribbon

Abigail Jacob Blue Ribbon

  • Equestrian

Western Horsemanship

Hailey Chambers Grand Champion

Tristan Montesano Reserve Champion

Jimmi Williamson White Ribbon

Edie Barnes White Ribbon

Jessie Thackray White Ribbon

Sage Allen Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Jolley Red Ribbon

Trail Horse Sr.

Hailey Chambers Grand Champion

Sage Allen Reserve Champion

Elizabeth Jolley Red Ribbon

Anna Johnson Red Ribbon

Trail Horse Inter.

Jimmi Williamson Grand Champion

Kaycee Cisco Reserve Champion

Trail Horse Jr.

Tristan Montesano Grand Champion

Edie Barnes Reserve Champion

Jessie Thackray Red Ribbon

Claire Cisco Red Ribbon

Jr. English Equitation

Tristan Montesano Grand Champion

Edie Barnes Reserve Champion

Jessie Thackray Red Ribbon

Inter English Equitation

Jimmi Williamson Grand Champion

Sr. English Equitation

Hailey Chambers Grand Champion

Elizabeth Jolley Reserve Champion

Youth Jumper

Elizabeth Jolley Grand Champion

Hailey Chambers Reserve Champion

Tristan Montesano Blue Ribbon

Jimmi Williamson Red Ribbon

Edie Barnes Red Ribbon

Working Ranch

Dummy Roping ( Unit 1 )

Elizabeth Jolley Grand Champion

Tristan Montesano Reserve Champion

Stockton Williamson Blue Ribbon

Ranch Roping (Unit 2 )

Lily Wilcox Grand Champion

Jimmi Williamson Reserve Champion

Ranch Roping (Unit 3 )

Sage Allen BR

Hailey Chambers RR

Stationing ( Unit 1 )

Eliazbeth Jolley Grand Champion

Stockton Williamson Reserve Champion

Tristan Montesano Blue Ribbon

Stationing ( Unit 2 )

Jimmi Williamson Grand Champion

Lily Wilcox Reserve Champion

Stationing (Unit 3 )

Sage Allen Grand Champion

Hailey Chambers Reserve Champion

Team Sorting

Lily Wilcox Blue Ribbon

Hailey Chambers Blue Ribbon

Sage Allen Blue Ribbon

Tristan Montesano Reserve Champion

Jimmi Williamson Reserve Champion

Stockton Williamson Reserve Champion

Elizabeth Jolley Grand Champion

Jimmi Williamson Grand Champion

Hailey Chambers Grand Champion

  • Canine

Dog Best of Show

Tristan Montesano Grand Champion

Ridge Adams Reserve Champion

Dog Inter. Novice 1st Year Showmanship

Kale Sarthou Grand Champion

Dog Inter. Open Showmanship

Ridge Adams Grand Champion

Owen Smith Reserve Champion

Dog Jr. Novice 1st year Showmanship

Thea Jarry Grand Champion

Dog Jr. Open Showmanship

Tristan Montesano Grand Champion

Rainey Adams Reserve Champion

Dog Phase 1 Beg. Class A

Kale Sarthou Grand Champion

Dog Phase 1 Beg. Class B

Tristan Montesano Grand Champion

Dog Phase II Pre Novice

Owen Smith Grand Champion

Rainey Adams Reserve Champion

Dog Phase III Novice

Ridge Adams Grand Champion

  • Arts and Crafts

Sr Leathercraft

Shea Myers Grand Champion

Quinn Roberts Reserve Champion

Paige Tonks Blue Ribbon

Inter. Leather

Rylee Myers Grand Champion

Adeline Hansen Reserve Champion

Quinn Roberts Blue Ribbon

Taylor Beebe Blue Ribbon

Sariah Johnson Blue Ribbon

Jr Leather

Mason Beebe Grand Champion

Kent Johnson Reserve Champion

Paisley Hansen Blue Ribbon

Henry Sarthou Blue Ribbon

Jessie Thackray Red Ribbon

Sr Sewing Clothing

Alex Robles Grand Champion

Inter. Sewing

Katy Mehia Sosa Blue Ribbon

Adeline Hansen Reserve Champion

Sariah Johnson Red Rosette

Jr Sewing

Sophia Adolfson Red Rosette

Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Mylee Webster Blue Ribbon

Paisley Hansen Grand Champion

Alexis Hansen Blue Ribbon

Inter. Style Review

Adeline Hansen Blue Rosette

Sariah Johnson Red Rosette

Jr. Style Review

Mylee Webster Grand Champion

Paisley Hansen Reserve Champion

Alexis Hansen Blue Ribbon

Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Sr Quilting

Quinn Roberts Grand Champion

Katlyn Roberts Reserve Champion

Ada Leavitt Blue Ribbon

Adysen Clayton Blue Ribbon

Inter. Quilting

Emri Smith Grand Champion

Mary Stout Blue Ribbon

Martha Stout Blue Ribbon

Quinn Roberts Blue Ribbon

Taylor Ockander Blue Ribbon

Jr Quilting

Eden Smith Grand Champion

Sr Art

Axel Cauzza Blue Rosette

Inter. Art

Lana Cauzza Grand Champion

Sariah Johnson Red Rosette

Rose Champlain Red Ribbon

Jr Art

Mylee Webster Blue Rosette

Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Erik Johnson Blue Ribbon

Inter. Crochet

Lana Cauzza Grand Champion

Rose Champlain Red Rosette

Jr Crochet

Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Inter. Craft

Rylee Myers Grand Champion

Adeline Hansen Red Rosette

Emrie Smith Blue Ribbon

Jr Craft

Alexis Hansen Blue Rosette

Paisley Hansen Red Rosette

Clayton Webster Blue Ribbon

  • Shooting

Overall Rifle

Quinn Roberts Grand Champion

Rylee Myers Reserve Champion

Sr Rifle

Katlyn Roberts Grand Champion

Inter. Rifle

Quinn Roberts Grand Champion

Rylee Myers Reserve Champion

Ridge Adams Blue Ribbon

Ben Hansen Blue Ribbon

Jr Rifle

Stockton Williamson Grand Champion

Rainey Adam Reserve Champion

Finley Hansen Blue Ribbon

Sr Shotgun

Axel Cauzza Grand Champion

Tyler Sachse Grand Champion

Tehani Bowman Reserve Champion

Trysten Bowman Blue Ribbon

Inter. Shotgun

Kaitlyn Hill Grand Champion

Overall Shotgun Champions

Axel Cauzza Grand Champion

Tyler Sachse Grand Champion

Tehani Bowman Reserve Champion

Junior Archer

Stockton Williams Grand Champion

Mason Beebe Reserve Champion

Paisley Hansen Blue Ribbon

Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Jacob Tonks Blue Ribbon

Henry Sarthou Blue Ribbon

Alexis Hansen Blue Ribbon

Intermediate Archer

Finley Huston Grand Champion

Lana Cauzza Reserve Champion

Adeline Hansen Blue Ribbon

Gracie Houston Blue Ribbon

Rose Chambers Blue Ribbon

Taylor Beebe Blue Ribbon

Senior Archer

Axel Cauzza Grand Champion

Wyatt Reece Reserve Champion

Tyler Sachse Blue Ribbon

Tehani Bowman Blue Ribbon

Trysten Bowman Blue Ribbon

Carl Ripplinger Blue Ribbon

Overall Archery Shoot Champions

Axel Cauzza Grand Champion

Wyatt Reece Reserve Champion

  • Cooking

Inter. Cooking

Emrie Smith Grand Champion

Camila Albies Blue Ribbon

Jr Cooking

Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Isabel Adolfson Red Ribbon

Sr Cake Decorating

Shea Myers Grand Champion

Ada Leavitt Red Rosette

Inter. Cake Decorating

Camila Albies Blue Rosette

Susan Leavitt Red Rosette

Jr. Cake Decorating

Sylvia Leavitt Blue Rosette

Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Assorted

Jr Yoga

Sophia Adolfson Red Ribbon

Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Inter. Vet Science

Eden Smith Reserve Champion

Josie Corum Red Rosette

Jr Vet Science

Mylee Webster Grand Champion

Inter. Horseless Horse

Camila Albies Reserve Champion

Jr Horseless Horse

Mylee Webster Grand Champion

Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Cloverbud

Madison Albies Green Ribbon

Sr Hiking

Jacob Ockander Blue Ribbon

Inter. Hiking

Rylee Myers Grand Champion

Taylor Ockander Blue Ribbon

Camila Albies Blue Ribbon

Jr Hiking

Sophia Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Isabel Adolfson Blue Ribbon

Lucas Ockander Blue Ribbon

Gardening & Beekeeping

Sophia Adolfson Blue Rosette

Isabel Adolfson Red Rosette

Cloverbud Gardening & Beekeeping 

Madison Albies Green Ribbon

Kyler Werlin Green Ribbon

Cloverbud Animal Club

Ryan Johnson Green Ribbon

Harper Montesano Green Ribbon

Kyler Werlin Green Ribbon

Clayton Webster Green Ribbon

Reece Adams Green Ribbon

Evan Hansen Green Ribbon

Samantha Johnson Green Ribbon

Leo William Green Ribbon

Grant Guex Green Ribbon

Ben William Green Ribbon

Eliza Leavitt Green Ribbon

Ava Walker Green Ribbon

Truman Leavitt Green Ribbon

Kalie Markegard Green Ribbon

More from this section