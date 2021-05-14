This article originally ran in the Post Register’s Intermountain Farm & Ranch.
Jeff and Cindy Siddoway are part of a multi-generation Idaho sheep ranch. Their children Billie (formerly the Teton County prosecuting attorney), Jodie and J.C. are fifth-generation and their grandchildren are the sixth generation.
“Our oldest grandson is 19, working on the ranch,” said Cindy. “The other grandchildren are younger but they like to help. It’s always been a family business.”
Jeff’s great-grandparents, James and Ruth, came to Idaho as LDS pioneers in 1886, lived in a tent while building a log home, and registered their sheep brand in 1898.
Their oldest son, James Clarence (J.C.) established a crop rotation system and built heated lambing sheds. He and his wife have eight children. Their second child, known as Bill, had an early interest in sheep and horses. When he was 10, his parents let him go with one of the herders to graze sheep across the summer range.
Bill and his wife Jeanne have several children: Jeff is their oldest son. He and his wife Cindy met in high school in St. Anthony and attended University of Idaho. Jeff’s mother Jeanne is 97 years old and still involved in the operation.
“She is always interested in the lamb weights and still drives around the ranch. She still makes goodies for our herders,” said Cindy.
Jeff and Cindy eventually bought out his uncles and his siblings. Their son J.C. now manages the operation.
Jeff followed in his father’s, grandfather’s and great-grandfather’s footsteps as an active voice in the sheep industry. He has been president of Fremont County Wool Growers, the Idaho Wool Growers, a member of the Idaho Fish and Game Commission and an Idaho state senator.
“I encouraged Jeff to run for the Senate, because rural American needs more representation,” said Cindy. “In large towns, there are only a few rural people who get involved, and we need more of them. They have a broad perspective on many things; they run their own business and see the effects of heavy regulation, yet have a great appreciation for the land.
“Our kids grew up driving pickups when we were trailing sheep or feeding. They have always been a part of it — without compensation most of the time. This is probably the hardest thing for other people to understand, that you can work all day and not have to be on the payroll.”
Ranching is a lifestyle, a way of life that is very satisfying.
Cindy served as president of the American Sheep Industry Association and chaired the Idaho Farm Service State Committee.
The Siddoway ranch is larger now than in early years.
“We have one piece of land that was purchased in 1904; our son lives on that place. The family picked up other parcels in the late 1920’s. The first lambing camp was where our son lives now. Our fourth one, here near Mud Lake, is where we moved in the mid-1970s. Many people started lambing out here on the desert because there’s less snow,” Cindy said.
The sheep spend summer on allotments near Jackson Hole, Palisades Lake and Victor. Spring and fall range is north of St. Anthony.
“Some of our allotments date back to before there was a Forest Service. We’ve also picked up some allotments from ranchers who have gone out of business,” she said.
Siddoways augmented their income for a number of years with a wool blanket business. Cindy and her daughters began Siddoway Wool Company in 2002. With low prices for wool (due to economic factors that made imported wool so cheap that wool buyers’ bids for domestic wool were far below the cost of production), the Siddoway women made their wool into blankets.
The Siddoway’s herders come from Peru, working here on the H2A foreign worker program.
“They can stay here up to three years before they have to go back for three months. We alternate so that four or five of them go home every winter and then come back for lambing in February,” Cindy said.
Last year one of their herders couldn’t come back from Peru because of Covid.
“Luckily we had most of our herders here when the borders closed. Then last fall we had 4 men who needed to go home, but they couldn’t. We had to keep these extra men working here,” she said.
Lambing is busy and requires more men, as does the summer months when the sheep are in the mountains, and the men use packs strings of horses. “In winter we combine all the summer herds and fewer men are needed. If we have to keep all the men all winter it messes up the cycle on visas. The labor issue is a problem, and costs continue to increase. It’s tied to cost of living so there are automatic increases in what we pay our men, even though we supply all their meals. They don’t have much cost of living. This has really affected the sheep industry and we don’t have any control over that,” she said.
“Some ranches really suffered this past year and we were just lucky enough to get our crew here prior to Peru shutting down their borders. This is another uncertainty, and the visas are changing a little, too. This year we will need two different visas for each man. They changed how long one visa will run, so this will be more paperwork,” Cindy explains.
“We’ll have the guys on two different types of visas. We’ll have them come in for lambing and then switch and be herders for the rest of the year. Our industry has been fortunate in that we can have our workers stay in the United States for up to three years. We need them here all year, and being able to have them here is unique to the sheep industry. The dairy people would like this, too,” she said.
Sheep ranchers were one of the first agricultural industries to get foreign workers negotiated, and fortunate to be able to keep them here for that long. “Our workers have been very loyal and some have been with us many years. We’ve had three generations of one family —the grandfather, father, and sons. When our own son J.C. was only three years old, we brought in Tomas. Then we had his son Odon and now we have two of his grandsons. We’ve been with that family a long time and it’s been really good,” she said
Several workers have been with the Siddoways for more than 20 years. “It’s been good for all of us, other than the sacrifice they have to make, being away from their families; it has provided them with a really good standard of living for their families. It’s a tradeoff, but phones today make a big difference; they are only a phone call away. They can do international calls and keep in touch,” Cindy said.
“If we couldn’t have our foreign workers we’d have a serious problem. People say we should hire domestic workers, but we advertise and advertise for help and can’t get any here. It’s a sacrifice for anyone to be with sheep 24/7 but the Peruvian workers are very good at it. They understand it. We are fortunate to have been able to bring them here, all these years.”
Even though the family’s primary business is sheep, they also have a hunting business on what they call their Juniper Mountain Ranch. “We started raising elk and bison in 2001, putting a high fence around 12,000 acres, and have hunts in the fall. The bull elk are in 5600 acres and the cow elk are in 6000 acres. We built a beautiful lodge for the hunters and guests,” Cindy said.
Altogether they have about 900 elk and 130 bison living year-round in these large areas. “We decided to offer hunts as another use for part of this land, still keeping it in grazing, to supplement our income. We want to continue to do enough things that enable us to keep raising sheep,” she explains.
The Siddoways ship their lambs out of the mountains from summer pasture, and the ewes are trailed back, as they have done for over 100 years. “When they get back, we put them in the hayfields and put the bucks in again—to start the cycle all over again. Farmers are always optimistic, planning for next year!” said Cindy.
This past year was difficult, however, because of poor markets. “We have 2 years of wool in storage. Last year we couldn’t sell it because of trade war and tariffs. China imports a lot of wool. During the trade war, China put tariffs on our wool and in 2020 with the coronavirus, everything came to a halt.”
The lamb market has also been depressed, due to the pandemic and loss of restaurant business. Most of the lamb produced in this country goes to restaurants and cruise lines—which were closed down.
The family is trying to figure out what might be best to do for the future, in terms of markets. “If we had less sheep, we could do some direct marketing to consumers, but we have so many sheep and are so busy, this would be difficult.” It would take another person doing the marketing full time.
Another challenge with direct-marketing is difficulty in getting meat processed and federally inspected. There are a limited number of lamb packing plants in the West. “A new plant will be opening soon in Colorado and maybe another one in Texas—and maybe that end of it won’t be so concentrated. Today they are not even reporting lamb and sheep prices because there are not enough markets and competition to establish prices,” she explains.
“Still, it’s gratifying being in the sheep business; it’s a joy to go to the mountains and help ship the lambs. We love the business, and it’s a great way to raise a family, but we still have to pay the bills, on the business side,” she said.
Much of the work is still done as it always has been. “We still use a pack string to go to summer range, and we still winter the sheep here on the desert by Mud Lake. We still deal with predators (not only coyotes, but now wolves—like when a couple wolves got into a herd on summer range and killed 176 head) and politics and regulations. We are finding it a little easier now to work with some of the public land agencies like BLM and Forest Service. They are actually listening to the users and wanting our input, and it hasn’t always been that way,” Cindy said.
“This year we need to make some decisions, whether to have less sheep or more sheep. The elk hunting enterprise has helped offset some of our sheep losses; sometimes the elk bring in more money than the sheep, but through the years sheep have been good to us, for many generations. We love the business, but we do have to pay the bills.”
It helps to have multiple enterprises.
“It also helps to stay involved—with other ranchers, with trade associations. On the political end we also need to have a voice. This keeps us all busy,” Cindy said.