A Madison County ranching family is setting out to build a new USDA meat processing facility in eastern Idaho, in an attempt to answer the unmet demand, including from Teton Valley ranchers. In order to gauge exactly what that seemingly massive demand is, Triangle S Livestock, working with University of Idaho Teton County Extension, will be releasing a survey for people to answer with their meat processing needs.
Megan Stark of Triangle S explained to attendees during a Teton Food and Farm Coalition meeting on Dec. 10 that a facility was in her family’s three-to-five-year plan, but their needs and those of others in the area quickly outstripped the facilities available.
“We have a natural beef program that has exploded a lot more than we expected,” Stark said. “We had planned for this down the road but we need this to happen a lot sooner than.”
The Post Register reported in 2020 that local meat processors were inundated with orders.
“We’re really busy. We’re swamped,” said Rigby’s Jones and Meat Food Services owner Brent Jones at the time. “I’m scheduling earlier this year for the processing of animals for individuals than I’ve ever done in the in the time we’ve been here. We’ve been here in operation since 1964. We have been busy, busy, busy. This has never happened before.”
Jones Meat is one of the largest USDA plant in eastern Idaho, and recently shut to smaller commercial operations, Stark said. She explained that her ranch takes livestock to different processors every other week or so; Triangle S has appointments booked at facilities up to a year or two out.
“We need to grow but we physically can’t because we’re limited by processing,” she said.
This has been a topic of concern for local producers and the Food and Farm Coalition for years; in 2019 a small group of stakeholders, including farmers from Thistle Brooks Farm and Late Bloomer Ranch, formed to tackle the issue. Teton Regional Economic Coalition executive director Brian McDermott has also been involved in the effort, seeing the economic necessity of providing adequate facilities for local agricultural producers big and small.
Rammell Valley Pack in Tetonia is the only USDA processor in the valley, and the business is for sale, Stark said in December. She and her husband had explored the possibility of purchasing the business, because an already-certified facility would mean far fewer logistical hurdles, but she said unfortunately it was too small for their needs.
After scouring the region and weighing some of the respective jurisdictions’ land development codes and ordinances, Stark said they’ve settled on Madison County, likely somewhere very close to the Teton County border, in the vicinity of Newdale or Teton, near the highway and in a convenient location for transporters as well as for the owners themselves, but not too close to residences.
“It’s a good spot so you guys don’t need to travel eight hours to process,” Stark said about Teton County producers.
The Starks still trying to gauge how large of a facility to build; it’ll likely be small to medium, processing 100 to 150 head per week, but that number could go up to 250.
“We’re getting an idea of what the community needs,” Stark said. While cattle will be the primary focus of the facility, she does expect to be able to process pigs and sheep, and perhaps goats. With both a USDA facility and a boutique butchery, the family’s plan is to serve all producers, from 4-H kids to hunters all the way up to large ranching operations.
“Working with the USDA will be our greatest challenge,” she said. “We’re trying to be as compliant and open as possible from step one.”
Once the survey is ready, it will be available through University of Idaho Extension Teton County or by visiting the Triangle S website at qualitynaturalbeef.com. Triangle S meat can be found locally at Teton Valley Meats or by ordering through the Teton Valley Online Farmer’s Market.