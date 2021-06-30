The farming and ranching lifestyle is all that Nancy Beard Jardine of Tetonia has every known and all she has ever wanted.
Nancy is a member of the large Beard family, which has deep roots in Teton Valley. As a young woman she helped her father and brothers run cattle up North and South Leigh and Teton Canyon. Her family operated a sawmill in South Leigh, now the site of well-attended annual Beard family reunions.
“I quit school at 16 and never regretted it,” Nancy said. “I spent most days riding range with my dad. I’m a tomboy, I always was. We did a lot of riding, every day, no matter the weather. That’s one thing with farming and ranching—you get up every single day and do what has to be done, and then after that you can decide if you don’t feel well.”
Their house didn’t have electricity or running water until Nancy was 10 or so. “Things were certainly different back then,” she said. “A lot has changed. Not all of it for the better.”
When she was in eighth grade, the Forest Service held an art contest and asked for pieces that represented forest fire. Nancy submitted a painting of a herd of elk crossing a burn zone, and won first place.
“I got $75 for that, and that was a whole lot of money back then,” she said.
Art remained a creative outlet for her throughout her life; she has sold many pieces, and in her home hang several of her striking landscapes and wildlife scenes, all of which feature the three dramatic peaks visible through her window.
“I would have to be inspired to paint, but when I’d get an urge I couldn’t stop until I’d finished,” she said.
After striking up a correspondence with valley resident Verle Jardine while he was serving in the Korean War, Nancy married him in 1955 and had a daughter, Tamie, and a son, Rex.
“Verle was not particularly fond of cows,” Nancy said with amusement. “He tried to sell them on me three times. After he died I did whatever I pleased.” Horses, on the other hand, were Verle’s passion. An involved member of the Teton Valley Saddle Club, he also participated (and claimed many medals) in team-pulling events with other local riders.
“I’d say I finally did made a cowboy out of my husband,” Nancy said. She sold off her cattle this spring after a challenging winter of work, but she plans to bring in more calves this fall.
Rex, who served as mayor of Tetonia, passed away in 2013 of a heart condition. Two of his sons, Russell and Rocky, are essential help around the farm. “Anyone that needs something lifted, they find those two,” Nancy said about her grandsons, who both have state weightlifting titles in their respective divisions.
Nancy will turn 85 in August but she’s still waking up at 4 a.m. to tend to the dogs, horses, and chickens, and keep house.
“It’s what keeps me going every day,” she said. “That, and my family.”
As 2021 Farm Woman of the Year, Nancy will ride in the Teton County Farm Bureau float in the Victor 4th of July parade.