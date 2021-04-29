The local nonprofit once known as Full Circle Education has officially changed its name to Mountain Roots Education. In an effort to clarify the distinction between the organization and the local Full Circle Farm, Mountain Roots Education is embracing a new moniker while continuing to offer a variety of workshops and outreach efforts.
Founded by local farmer Erika Eschholz in 2006, Mountain Roots Education embraced the name change in hopes of more accurately reflecting their mission and vision as stewards to the community’s collective mountain heritage.
“With great pride, Full Circle Education has changed its name to Mountain Roots Education. With support of our Boards of Directors, our Founder, Erika Eschholz, carried the name of the nonprofit to her farm, Teton Full Circle Farm. We chose the name Mountain Roots to establish our own identity and to better represent our mission and vision,” explained Executive Director Haley Slone.
“Mountain Roots represents the heritage of living off the land, which we teach in our monthly adult workshops. It also represents the roots that we set down in school garden programs with local children. Thank you for growing with us since 2006. We look forward to seeing what the future holds!” Slone continued.
The name and logo may be new, but the offerings on the nonprofit’s spring and summer schedule are familiar. On May 1, Eschholz will lead an adult workshop on growing flowers in Teton Valley.
On Mother’s Day — Sunday, May 9 — Mountain Roots Education will host a cooking workshop with Jane and Ann Esselstyn of the Esselstyn Foundation focused on crafting delicious plant-based meals.
June offerings include a workshop on how to home-brew kombucha and kiefer water as well as a wild and edible plant walk with primitive skills and plant expert Kevin Taylor.
Later in the summer, there will be opportunities to learn about gardening, backyard chicken maintenance, and raising meat rabbits.
In addition to adult workshops, Mountain Roots Education also leads the charge on school gardens in Teton Valley. With flourishing school gardens at Alta Elementary, Tetonia Elementary, and Victor Elementary, the nonprofit strives to connect local kids with the source of their food and empower them to embrace sustainability.