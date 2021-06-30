Prior to their moving to Teton Valley in 2016, Amanda and Rebeca Nolan were living in Poughkeepsie and “working all the time”, Amanda told me. She had been a dental lab technician making false teeth, and Rebeca was the project manager for an engineering company. Prior to that, Rebeca served five years in the Army where she acquired significant mechanical skills — “Which is great for me,” said Amanda smiling. “I don’t have the mind for it, and when you work on a farm, something mechanical always needs attention.”
When Amanda’s family encouraged them to move to Tetonia where they still owned a dry farm (no irrigation) and had raised wheat and barley, Amanda and Rebeca jumped at the opportunity to rent the family farmhouse (with a well) and lease the surrounding 200 acres.
Much has changed on the farm since their move five years ago. Their modest flock of chickens has grown to two hundred and thirty chickens this year. The flock is a mix of Australorps and Isa Browns. All lay rich-tasting brown eggs. When the flock was smaller, they were housed at night in a “chicken-mobile” (coop on wheels). Over the years, Rebeca and Amanda have been repurposing the old wooden granary into a barn. Now, the chickens forage a hundred yards around the granary during the day, and naturally go in when it gets dark.
“Don’t you worry about coyotes?” I asked.
“We have a pack in the neighborhood, but they circle at a respectful distance. It’s the opportunistic skunks that are the problem! We’ve lost several of our birds to them, so I stay awake ‘til all the chickens are safely in the barn before I close it up — and finally get to bed myself,” Amanda told me.
“Thank you for taking such good care of them,” I responded quickly. “Their eggs are such a treat. What do you feed them?”
“We do feed them some commercial grains — organic grains are so expensive, especially for such a large flock. And when they’re out, they’re foraging in pasture and helping us naturally keep the fly populations low. In addition, we supplement with food wastes we get from Broulim’s, Badger Creek Cafe, and Juan Morales’s Naughty Fruit in Driggs. The chickens love his mangos, pineapples, and bananas!”
A customer had stopped by and was looking at the raw beeswax bars displayed on Amanda’s table. “What are these?” the customer asked.
“That’s raw beeswax, right out of the hive,” Amanda told her. “You can use it for crafts like candle- and soap-making. Rebeca and I also use it in making lotions and lip balm. And soon we’ll have fresh honey to bring to Market.”
“I hope you have kinder bees this year,” I told Amanda after the customer had left. “I remember you were attacked by some of your hives last year!”
“Those were Russian hybrids. We got them because they’re cold-hardy and varroa mite resistant. But they didn’t stick around. Now we have six hives of much kinder bees,” she told me smiling.
“How do you treat your hives for varroa mites?” I asked.
“We put strips treated with formic acid, a natural product that comes from ants, into the hives. The strips come in plastic wraps, and when we take off the wraps, the strips release the formic acid gas. Formic acid is one of the compounds naturally found in honey, and approved for organic honey productions,” she explained.
“I recall you and Rebeca telling me last year you’re getting ready for sheep. How’s that endeavor progressing?”
“We have a 14-month old ram, Butterbean, that we’ll use for breeding. He’s a polled Dorset, and very friendly. He comes when called, and loves affection. We got him last November. He was a 4-H ram, so he’d been well-handled. We’re in the process of putting in pressure-treated wooden fence posts for sheep/goat field fencing (woven wire fencing made in 4” squares”), and come September-October, we’ll get 10-20 Dorset ewes. Dorsets are a meat breed, so there won’t be any milking.”
“Oh, my. I don’t know if I could slaughter!” I told her.
“I understand,” nodded Amanda. “We have been raising meat rabbits, albino New Zealands, for a while. We have 2 males and 4 females. New Zealands have litters of about 8 babies after each 28- to 31-day gestation period. We feed them pellets, and they grow fast. Since we aren’t USDA certified, we sell our rabbits live. The buyer will then have them butchered.”
“What else is new on the farm?”
“Last winter, we were given two Alpaca, Marshmallow and Fluff. They’re a mother and daughter, mom 8 years old, and daughter 6. The owner couldn’t keep them, and they needed a home. Butterbean is enamored with his ‘long-necked sheep’.
Our animal family is rounded out by our two dogs and a cat who thinks she’s a dog — she keeps everyone in line!”
Customers were browsing. “That’s strawberry rhubarb preserve,” Amanda told a woman who was hold a jar. “We’ll have seasonal produce coming in soon — peppers, tomatoes, squashes, and later in the season, plums, sour cherries, and apples from my parent’s orchards in Rigby.”
“I’ll leave you to your customers,” I said, rising to go.