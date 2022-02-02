Nature Conservancy pieces together ambitious project with Huntsman land acquisition
On Jan. 21, the Nature Conservancy in Idaho closed on a thousand acres of property in and around Driggs, which will enable a sweeping set of opportunities to improve streamflow in Teton Creek, benefit wildlife, preserve working agricultural lands, and even offer affordable housing.
The acquisition, known as the Teton Creek Land & Water Project, is integrally tied to the Teton Creek Corridor Project, even though the disparate parcels appear to be outside that corridor.
The Teton Creek Corridor Project is a multi-year collaboration between Teton Valley Trails and Pathways, Teton Regional Land Trust, Friends of the Teton River, and Valley Advocates for Responsible Development, with facilitation by LegacyWorks Group. The TCCP partners have essentially wrapped up their first phase of the project by successfully preserving open space, restoring creek banks, and constructing a pathway along Teton Creek east of Driggs. Now, in the next phase, the Nature Conservancy is getting involved.
Broken into four areas, the new acquisition includes a lowland between the Bonneville Power Administration substation and the Driggs wastewater treatment plant west of town; a large wetland north of Tributary; a broad swath of irrigated farmland between the airport and Hastings Lane; and a small vacant lot on Front Street in Driggs.
The purchase came about thanks to one family: the Huntsmans, who had owned all the parcels in the deal. “As we developed this project over a series of years, it seemed to strike a chord with the family to see their land go into a conservation outcome,” said Sarah Lien, the water attorney for the Nature Conservancy and a Driggs resident.
While the organization has undertaken projects in the Henrys Lake area and the Upper Snake River watershed, this is the Nature Conservancy’s first foray into Teton Valley.
“The Teton Regional Land Trust has had and continues to have such an impactful presence here,” Lien said. “But with increased developmental pressures, there were additional opportunities and a time-sensitive need to work on conservation projects here.”
Lien explained that the somewhat random-seeming pieces of land all have the potential to be put to work for the development of community priorities. Some will be put easement and then resold, while others will be used to address infrastructure needs identified by the community.
The City of Driggs is exploring the parcel next to the wastewater treatment plant for plant expansion as well as stormwater delivery. Northeast of Driggs, the Nature Conservancy is seeking to conserve working farms and the stunning Teton viewshed in a time of rapid subdivision, and protect the area for the benefit of a herd of elk that over-winters between there and South Leigh.
Similarly, the land northwest of Driggs is essential wetland and habitat for waterfowl, cranes, and moose. Also, the old Teton railroad easement runs through the property, which TVTAP and regional entities have been eyeing for some time with the dream of continuing the Victor-Driggs rail trail to Tetonia.
As far as water and enhancing streamflows in Teton Creek and Teton River, the suite of parcels came with water assets, including the largest share block in the Grand Teton Canal Company.
“We hope to use that influence to partner with other shareholders to enact change in water management,” Lien said. “There is so much development in the area that makes it no longer viable for agriculture, so we’d like to see that water reallocated to improve flows in Teton Creek and improve water reliability for farmers.”
Jim Beard, a long-time leasee, will continue to farm the land off Hastings Lane, while a local ranching family is hoping to run the northwest parcel for grazing.
Beard, 64, has worked those pivots north of Driggs for over 30 years. “I know that ground as well as anyone could,” he said. It’s too rocky for potatoes but alfalfa and malt barley have grown fairly well there. However, he’s now looking at experimenting with other, lower maintenance crops that use less water in mid- to late-summer. He intends to implement fall wheat along with a Timothy grass rotation.
“We are marginal at best up here, there are not a lot of crops we can grow,” Beard said. “We’ll walk away from some production there, but hopefully maintain a semi-farmed situation while using less water.”
He once viewed Friends of the Teton River and their conservation-minded cohort with some antipathy, but said he’s had a change of heart and would now rather form an alliance with the nonprofit, instead of “battling it out in court over water.” He said he’s looking for a viable compromise to make the system work, knowing that a farmer’s need is for water through the season, while the Nature Conservancy, as the owner of the ground, wants the water to go to the creek or into the basin’s underground aquifer.
“It’ll be a learning curve,” Beard said. “We’ll try our best to work with TNC so as not to be back at square one. This is an agreement whereby we get assistance through the TNC for improvements to the system for efficiency, which makes it cheaper to irrigate and puts more water in the creek.”
With several generations of family members involved in farming, Beard has an eye to the future of water in the valley. Not to mention, keeping the Nature Conservancy property in agriculture means it won’t be developed. “My personal feeling is I would much rather see open fields than houses around there. I think this is a plus overall.”
Lien agreed. “In my mind the greatest outcome for the project is developing all these community outcomes and then giving local famers the opportunity to pick up valuable farm ground at a reduced cost under easement, so they can continue operating in the face of dramatic subdivision and residential growth.”
Then there’s the in-town parcel, a little over three acres on Front Street north of Buxton Avenue—an odd piece of the conservation puzzle but key to one Teton Creek Corridor partner’s vision.
“Generally in Idaho, the Nature Conservancy’s project goals center more around nature,” Lien said. “But we ended up with this random in-town parcel and through the work of VARD advocating for affordable housing, that’s become part of the vision. It’s really such a good indicator of the uniqueness of this project and the desire to create community benefit in as many ways as possible.”
Front Street is currently in the limelight for housing, with one low income project in the works and another multi-use development proposed nearby.
“We’re fortunate to have such a strong partner base,” Lien said. “There are a lot of working conservation groups in the West, but the TCCP is a true collaboration. It’s a real pleasure to work with them.”