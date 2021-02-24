As of Feb. 19, court supervisor Phyllis Hansen had served as an employee of Teton County for 33 years, ten months, and three weeks, just shy of half of her life.
“Not that I’m counting,” Hansen noted.
In that time, she saw elected officials come and go, working with five clerks, four sheriffs, six prosecuting attorneys, and more commissioners than she can name.
She decided earlier this winter that it was finally time to retire. While her last day in the office is Feb. 26 and she’ll be spending a bit of well-earned time in warmer climes, Hansen’s last official day of work is March 26, 2021, 34 years to the day since she started at the county in 1988.
“It was more relaxed and informal back then,” Hansen said about life in the courthouse in the late eighties. “I thought I was really uptown because I had a Selectric typewriter.”
The county didn’t have its own judge; rather, judges came once a week or once a month from Madison, Jefferson, or Bonneville to preside over cases in the old courthouse on Main Street in Driggs. The nature of the cases haven’t changed too much though, Hansen said. “It’s the same stuff, DUIs and drugs.”
Although once she kept court minutes by hand and managed every calendar and case on paper, over the last decades Hansen has learned a dizzying procession of different court programs, from iStar (Teton was one of four pilot counties to test out the original online repository) to a newer iStar, to Odyssey, to Navigator. She was in a trial on her 70th birthday when Judge Jason Walker joked that the state just keeps throwing new programs at her to see when she’ll call it quits.
She was determined to learn Navigator before she left the county, so she could come help out when needed. Then Covid caused a serious disruption to how the court system operates, and Hansen had to figure out Zoom and livestreamed hearings.
“I think it’s been a good thing in some ways,” she said about the transition to remote hearings. “I think a lot of it will be carried over after Covid.” She expects that while arraignments and trials will be in-person events, other hearings will continue to happen virtually.
Regrettably, the 2020 Idaho Institute for Court Management, a multi-day conference Hansen has attended every year since its inception, was canceled, meaning she missed out on the in-person connections she values with other court clerks from around the state.
“There are 44 counties in the state and yet we each do stuff so differently,” Hansen said. “When you get to sit around and talk, you really pick up good pointers. Many of the clerks I have associated with have become my best friends.”
Hansen will barely pause after leaving her desk for the last time; she wants to volunteer as a CASA, a court-appointed special advocate, to speak on behalf of neglected, abused, or abandoned children.
“I’ve seen what a difference court intervention can make in these kids’ lives,” she said.
She has also threatened to become a Rosie at Broulim’s, one of the personal shoppers who fulfill online orders, although that might take a backseat to her secondary education. With credit hours from Western Colorado University, University of Wyoming, and BYU, Hansen is just a semester shy of a diploma, something she intends to remedy this summer at BYU-I. She had originally sought a degree in Romance languages with minors in political science and international relations, but now is aiming for general studies, and hopes classes will be taught in person. She might then work as a substitute teacher for the school district.
“I’m not a sitter,” Hansen said by way of explanation for her full agenda post-retirement.
She isn’t even closing the door on county work; Hansen is ready to step in given a moment’s notice to help with the backlog of cases or fill in if another clerk is absent. She said she knows the office will be in good shape without her though; her coworkers, Gabby Hermosillo, Susan Hill, and Jenny Robles, are “more than capable and more than qualified to carry on without missing a beat.”
“It’s been an awesome ride. I have laughed, I have cried, I have done both at the same time,” she added. “I’ve worked with some incredible judges who are really conscientious and try to make the best decisions they can make. More than anything, I appreciate the people I work with. They all really try their very hardest to do their best and to make sure that people are treated fairly and that justice is done.”