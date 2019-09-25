Turns out hiring a non-Spanish speaking teacher to teach the Spanish speaking portion of the Driggs Elementary School’s dual immersion program did not sit well with parents.
Driggs Elementary School principal Alan Carter tried to explain to a group of 25 parents last Thursday evening how this happened to the second grade class and why parents did not know about the school’s plans until they arrived for the elementary school’s orientation on Sept. 3.
“I tried to not give too much information over the summer, but I realize that by doing that I made it worse,” Carter said at the start of the meeting.
What happened
Last May the second grade dual immersion teacher submitted her letter of resignation. While Carter said he advertised the position both internally and externally starting in June, he found it difficult to find a qualified Spanish-speaking teacher over the summer.
Just before the start of school he had hired a teacher out of Chile, South America not understanding how difficult it could be to bring someone over to Idaho through a work-visa. He ended up using an immigration lawyer from a neighboring school district to better understand the process, but in the end, the idea of when that teacher would arrive in Driggs remained a bit of a mystery.
Around the same time, the Driggs Elementary School sent out parent letters announcing classroom and teacher assignments. The teacher who had resigned in May was left on the parent letters suggesting that all was well with the Spanish portion of the program, a mistake that Carter apologized for last Thursday evening.
Carter had hired a full-time substitute when it was clear that the new teacher from Chile would not make at least the first semester of school. The only substitute he could find who could commit through the fall semester did not have Spanish speaking skills and proceeded to start the school year off in English.
Parents expressed concern to Carter the first week of school. Parents wrote the school district with their concerns, and then the school board. The second grade dual immersion class was fraying and the administration started to scramble.
Another letter went out from Carter explaining the second grade dual immersion status and what had occurred over the summer to parents.
And then last week another letter went out announcing a meeting for the second grade dual immersion parents.
In letters to the school district and school board members, parents expressed disappointment that school had failed to uphold their end of the commitment to maintain the dual immersion program. Other parents didn’t understand why the school failed to communicate what was happening throughout the summer and at last Thursday’s meeting, parents asked how they could roll up their sleeves and help.
What is dual-immersion and why do Spanish-speaking teachers matter to its success?
The Teton School Board implemented the dual-immersion program in 2016 starting with the kindergarten class at the Driggs Elementary School.
The program is a 50/50 model where half of the day is taught in English and the other half of the day is taught in Spanish. And there is no cheating — the Spanish teachers speak to parents in Spanish as well as the students who learn how to not only read, write and practice math in Spanish, but have to work as a class to learn how to engage as a Spanish speaking student.
Carter said at the beginning of last Thursday’s meeting that Driggs defied the odds as it continued to enjoy a successful a dual immersion program where so many others tend to fail in those first few years of implementation.
Then Carter let the group know that he is currently interviewing two candidates who could potentially fill the position and the school has dropped the idea of bringing a teacher over from South America on a work-visa.
While the district looks for the new teacher, Carter promised Spanish-speaking volunteers to work with the second grade class including Spanish-speaking high school students. Carter added that Spanish workbooks had also been ordered.
