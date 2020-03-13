BOISE — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced late Friday afternoon the state had its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
The woman is under the age of 60 and lives in Ada County, Brandon Atkins of Central District Health said at a 5 p.m. press conference in the governor's ceremonial office at the state Capitol.
She attended a conference in New York City in late February or early March, traveling through the Boise Airport; she was not symptomatic when traveling, Atkins said. She is now self-isolating at her home, he said.
Officials don't believe the woman has visited local schools. They declined to give more details about her or the conference she attended out of concern for her privacy.
The woman has mild symptoms and no other underlying health concerns, Atkins said. She acted appropriately by contacting her primary care provider, he said, who then ruled out influenza, then collected a sample and sent it to a lab for testing.
Gov. Brad Little at the press conference said nothing has changed with regards to school closures. Officials Friday morning said individual districts make the call on whether to close schools.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.