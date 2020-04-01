According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide there are 30 volunteers from Teton County, Wyoming Search and Rescue searching for a skier on Taylor Mountain off of Teton Pass. The News and Guide is reporting that the skier is male and was likely buried in an avalanche Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of the southeast ridge of Taylor Mountain.
According to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center the avalanche danger is listed as moderate in upper elevations today, Wednesday, April 1.
In its evening forecast for April 1, released after 8 p.m., the BTAC reported that the person is believed to have been buried and has not been recovered. Recovery efforts are scheduled to resume in the morning of April 2. Coal Creek parking area will be closed. To protect the rescuers the Taylor Mountain area should be avoided. Specific directives are likely to be issued by the Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff's Office as more information becomes available.
This story will be updated.
