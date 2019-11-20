Two new sets of scores released this month showed positive trends for Idaho’s student performance on standardized tests among a wide range of ages.
ACT test results were released nationwide for the 2019 graduating class, showing how the high school students who chose to take the college preparation test fared. Idaho saw a slight increase in its average scores from the year before, going from 22.3 to 22.5. The national average score was 20.7 and a perfect score for the test is 36 points.
Idaho is not among the states where the ACT is a required test for high school students. The test is more expensive than the SAT test, which Idaho offers to students for free, so the students who choose to take part in the ACT tend to score higher on it. ACT participation decreased in Idaho since 2018, dropping from 36 percent to 31 percent.
Idaho’s average ACT score was the 17th highest among all states. Compared to just states with a similar rate of participation, Idaho’s average score was on par with Indiana and Maryland but a full point below Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.
The National Assessment for Education Progress released a set of findings known as the “Nation’s Report Card.” The biannual report provides a sample of math and reading scores for several thousand Idaho students in fourth and eighth grade. Results are returned on a scale between 0 and 500.
Idaho scored above the national average for 2019 in all four sets of testing numbers included in the report card. Fourth-grade students earned an average score of 242 in math and 223 in reading, while eighth-grade students had an average of 286 in math and 266 in reading.
While the gap above the national average was between two and five points, the state report said the scores were significantly higher than at least 21 states in all cases. The state’s eighth-grade math and reading scores in the Report Card have remained above the national average since 2007.
Statewide, district early reading test results show improvements
Statewide, district and school final results are out for the fall Idaho Reading Indicator. Like the preliminary statewide data released in October, the results show that more Idaho students in first through third grade are performing at grade level than was demonstrated in the new IRI’s first outing last fall.
“Immediately after students completed the test, teachers in classrooms across Idaho began using this data to strategize, address individual student needs and bridge gaps,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a news release this week. “We expect more encouraging results this spring, when students take the IRI again and demonstrate what they’ve learned.”
In addition to local results, the new data release firms up the preliminary results while telling the same story:
n Kindergarten is the only grade level with a lower percentage of grade-level results than last fall’s testing: 42.3 percent, down from 44.9 percent. This drives home the importance of early literacy intervention: Too many Idaho children are entering school without the foundational skills they need.
n 49 percent of first-graders performed at grade level, up from 42.9 percent in fall 2018.
n 62.8 percent of second-graders performed at grade level, up from 60.3 percent last fall.
n 64 percent of third-graders performed at grade level, up from 61.2 percent last fall.
