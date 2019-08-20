Mealtime at Teton School District 401 provides an opportunity for students to refuel and be ready for classroom learning. That starts with the first meal of the day.
As in years past, the district qualifies to provide free breakfast to all students at all TS schools under a Special Provision Option (Provision 2), part of the National School and Lunch Breakfast Program.
At lunchtime, meals are available to students with three different prices, including at free and reduced levels. There is no eligibility disclosure at the point of sale; in other words, if your family qualifies for free or reduced-price lunch, this fact is not available to anyone in the cafeteria line.
The regular prices for lunch are:
• at the Elementary schools: $2.50;
• at Teton Middle School: $2.75; and
• at Teton High School: $3.
All adults, regardless of which school is serving them lunch, pay $4, payable in cash or by check. Note that adult portions are not larger, as these meals are not subsidized and no part of them is reimbursed by state or federal programs.
Family accounts are easily set up through Mealtime so that students do not have to remember to carry the right amount of funds on them.
Do you qualify to pay less?
The Idaho State Department of Education Child Nutrition Program recently distributed new eligibility guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for free and reduced-price meals. Eligibility is determined by household size and income.
Qualifying students receive meals without charge or may pay a reduced price of no more than 40 cents for lunch, no matter which TSD school they attend.
Children from households with incomes at or below the levels shown in the accompanying charts are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.
How to apply
Families can apply for free or reduced-price meals online by completing the confidential form at www.mealtime.com.
Here are some helpful tips:
• If you already have a Mealtime account, please select the orange box for the free and reduced-price meal application before you log into your account.
• The free and reduced-meal application must be completed from a computer, not from a cell phone.
• Even if your family was eligible last year, parents will still need to complete the current school-year’s application form.
• To avoid a lapse in benefits, please complete the new form by the end of September.
• Applying on-line is the PREFERRED method; you can also pick up a paper application at the school and provide it to your school’s office.
The application is confidential and will be reviewed to determine eligibility. Children in eligible households may receive meal benefits regardless of immigration status.
Applications may be submitted any time during the year. Children of parents or guardians who become unemployed are eligible for free or reduced-price meals during the period of unemployment, provided that the loss of income causes household income to be within the eligibility criteria.
Information provided on an application may be verified at any time during the school year.
An application cannot be approved unless it contains the following information:
• The names of all household members;
• The amount and source of income received by each household member in the prior month;
• The signature of an adult household member;
• The actual number of household members – this is how the benefit is calculated; and the last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application (or an indication that the signer has no Social Security number – there is a box to check on the application if that applies).
Some children automatically qualify
Some households will not be required to provide an application or verification of eligibility. This includes children in households receiving food stamps, or are part of either the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance to Families in Idaho (TAFI). If you are eligible for free meals without submitting any paperwork, this is called “direct certification.”
This month, the school district will send households receiving SNAP or TAFI benefits a letter indicating they are directly certified for their children to receive free meal benefits.
Additionally, the household will be notified of any child’s eligibility for free meals if the individual child is known to be receiving educational support through migrant, homeless or runaway education programs, Head Start, or they are in court-ordered foster care.
Households notified of their children’s eligibility must contact the school if they choose to decline the free meal benefits. To do so, call Kathy Rowbury, Child Nutrition Director for TSD 401, at the number listed on the letter.
Families can also choose to pay the reduced price (of 40 cents per lunch), rather than receive lunch free.
More about Mealtime
Mealtime allows each family to create a single account that includes all students, regardless of which public school they attend. Parents can download the Mealtime App to make payments from a cell phone by credit card, which is, for many, the most convenient way to keep the account up to date.
When the student goes through the cafeteria line, the computer automatically deducts the proper amount for the meal.
There is a $25 charge limit per family. Parents will receive a letter from the Child Nutrition Director if this amount is exceeded.
Parents can eat with their children but cannot charge meals to the family account. Contact your school for serving times.
USDA Nondiscrimination Statement
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs, are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits.
Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.
To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.
Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or Fax: (202) 690-7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
