Absentee ballots for the March Primary Presidential Elections are available now.
The election will select Idaho’s presidential candidates for the Constitution, Democratic and Republican parties. Voters that are unaffiliated or affiliated as Constitutionist can vote the Constitution Ballot. Voters that are unaffiliated or affiliated as Democrats can vote the Democratic Ballot. Voters affiliated as Republican can vote the Republican Ballot.
Any voter may affiliate with the political party of their choice through March 13, unless determined otherwise during the legislative session.
Any qualified elector may vote prior to Election Day, but must complete a written application to obtain an absentee ballot. Applications are available at the courthouse and on the election page at the County’s website.
Absentee ballots can be requested in person, or by fax, email or U.S. mail. Electors wishing to vote at home must receive their ballot through the mail. If an absentee ballot is personally received by a voter at the courthouse, it must be marked and returned before leaving the courthouse.
The last day to obtain an in-person absentee ballot is Friday, March 6. The Clerk’s office is open from 9 am to 5 pm Monday-Friday. Polling places will be open from 8 am to 8 pm on March 10. An approved ID or Personal Identification Affidavit is required in order to receive a ballot.
Registration forms, sample ballots and other election information may be found at www.tetoncountyidaho.gov.
