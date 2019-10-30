Stakeholders join forces to protect Creekside Meadows from flooding
Friends of the Teton River and the City of Driggs, along with Teton Creek stakeholders, are preparing to tackle the next phase of the ambitious Teton Creek restoration project, but the segment of the creek that the partners are now eying comes with big costs—and a big risk if nothing gets done.
Development along Teton Creek in the 1980s and early 2000s seriously disrupted the flow and degraded the channel of the waterway. An alluvial stream with no bedrock, Teton Creek has little to stop it from drastically altering its course over the years, and when a few developers dredged the streambed and removed vegetation from the banks, erosion and sediment build-up followed.
Starting in 2006, FTR, the Teton Creek Flood Control District, and the Teton Creek stakeholders (affected home and landowners, irrigators, and city, county, state, and federal entities) partnered to protect and restore the creek’s floodplain, starting upstream and working their way down. In 2009-13, bolstered by a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant, the partners restored the channel and banks by the Aspens and Aspen Pointe subdivisions.
Now FTR is wrapping up work on the section of creek along Cemetery Road and is ready to proceed on the next big phase. The lower stream is in rough shape, said FTR restoration director Mike Lien. It can’t handle normal sediment loads and because the stream regularly runs dry by mid-summer, vegetation that is essential to hold the banks together isn’t regenerating.
The stream that winds through Creekside Meadows was dredged in 2000, and that, combined with upstream alterations, has widened and slowed the stream channel, meaning that water moving through the channel drops sediment into the streambed and chokes it. Lien said it’s fortunate that the bridge in the Creekside neighborhood hasn’t been plugged by downed trees, which would likely destroy the structure.
“We’ve been getting by with a lot of luck, sheer luck,” he said.
When FTR started to address the next phase of the restoration project and Driggs applied for another FEMA flood mitigation grant, the partners commissioned the environmental consulting firm Biota to create an avulsion model, which shows how the creek will behave in a 30-year flood; it could jump its banks at a number of spots between Cemetery Road and the highway and flail around “like a loose fire hose,” Lien said.
According to the avulsion model, there are 44 homes in Creekside and three on Gilroy Lane as well as infrastructure like roads, bridges, and sewer lines that would be at risk during a 30-year flood event if the upstream diversions were closed. Because the risk is higher than FTR originally thought, the project’s scope has been expanded.
Lien pointed out that, according to historic records, the valley hasn’t experienced a 100-year flood in the time since its settlement by white people in the late 1800s. A 100-year flood is not one that happens once every 100 years; rather, it’s a flood that has a one percent chance of occurring in any given year.
“We’ve been lulled into a false sense of security,” he said. “Will we experience a significant flood event? Of course, someday, it’s inevitable. But we have no reference for what that would look like, no old-timers who saw it.”
The valley’s most recent significant flood event in 1997, on the tail end of a big winter, is estimated to have been only a 40-year flood, Lien said. And the south side of Driggs didn’t see the kind of damage that is now being predicted because that section of Teton Creek was still in reasonably good shape then.
One obstacle to restoration is the lack of up-to-date data, but the stakeholders are addressing that by piecing together more studies and engineering. The county will soon perform a LiDAR survey, or 3D laser scanning, from airplanes to gather exact current topographic data of the valley. If Driggs receives the FEMA grant, work probably won’t begin until 2022 at the earliest, meaning there are at least three flood seasons to worry about between now and then. The new topographical data as well as additional avulsion modeling will help guide emergency work in the interim.
Meanwhile, the Creekside HOA board has mobilized to get property owners signed up for national flood insurance; the FEMA grant application requires that at least a third of the affected houses be insured. Mary Lou Hansen, the HOA board president, said she’s heard some confusion from homeowners because their houses aren’t in the 100-year floodplain according to FEMA maps, but for the most part people want to help with the project.
“Basically, we want people to be concerned, but not freaking out,” Lien said.
The HOA is even offering Creekside homeowners a $250 reimbursement for the first year of insurance if they sign up by Nov. 8. Flood insurance costs around $500 per year, with a surcharge for owners who don’t occupy their homes full-time. Half the required number have already signed up for insurance, and Farmers Insurance Group, the only national flood insurance provider in the valley, has given quotes to several more, Hansen said.
For the estimated $2.8 million Creekside restoration project, local partners would be on the hook for a $700,000 match, which could come in the form of labor and material as well as cash.
The grant application alone comes with high costs and a lot of Driggs and FTR staff time. While those boxes get checked, the city and the nonprofit will be stockpiling material that can count toward a match, including riprap and large trees with intact root balls. With the value of a mature tree accounted at around $200, donations of material could make a significant dent in the needed match.
“If you’ve got trees, we’ll come and get them,” Lien said.
He’s optimistic that Driggs and FTR have a good chance of being awarded the grant; this project is similar to the Aspen Pointe flood mitigation project, which FEMA has used as “a shining example of an innovative community-based solution,” Lien said.
“In this small community we’ve had success working together to tackle these very large problems,” he said.
